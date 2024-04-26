'Questioning the team's mentality has just started to creep in'

[BBC]

In recent weeks, Ange Postecoglou seems to have started doubting the work ethic and desire of his team to get over the line. What has just crept in is him questioning a little bit of their mentality. They have got some difficult fixtures coming up for their run-in as well.

They have the north London derby at the weekend and Manchester City have to go there too.

It is a tough one. Can they make the Champions League? Yes they can, but they are going to have to perform away from home especially because their home games look really difficult.

That is one aspect where they have not been great and that has got to improve massively going forward.

They still look quite fragile defensively at times in how they play and it is clear this is not yet Postecoglou's ideal team.

He will want desperately to get over that line and go again in the transfer market this summer to prepare for next season.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Nat Hayward