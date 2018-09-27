Questioned repeatedly, Michael Beasley hilariously refuses to set expectations for Lakers

Last month, Lakers forward Michael Beasley said: “I’m not going to put my foot in my mouth and say we’re going to win 25 championships or 75 games, no. But I’m confident that we got a group of guys that wants to play basketball the right way, wants to win and work hard. With that being said, I think we can be exactly where we want to be at the end of the year.”

Then, LeBron James emphasized how far the Lakers are from the championship-favorite Warriors.

So, Beasley got even more careful with his statements.

Beasley in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Michael Beasley has all the answers for @mcten. pic.twitter.com/b9GttlG4sx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 25, 2018





McMenamin: “With taking it a day at a time, where should this Lakers team end up by the end of the year?”

Beasley: “Exactly where we want to.”

McMenamin: “Which is?”

Beasley: “Where we want to be.”

McMenamin: “Where do you want to be?”

Beasley: “Taking it a day at a time.”

McMenamin: “But once you add up all those days, where can you end up?”

Beasley: “The future.”

McMenamin: “Fair. You’re going to move the calendar there. But the future, let’s say April through June? April through May? Where should the ceiling be for this group.”

Beasley: “The ceiling? I don’t know. I’m not sure. That’s not up for me. I’m not an analysis. I’m not a stat-chaser or critic. So, like I said, we’re here to do one job, which is work, sacrifice and take it a day at a time.”

Beasley was trying so hard to avoid saying something noteworthy, he accidentally gave one of the media day’s most entertaining interviews. When too many clichés backfire.