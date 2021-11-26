Questionable roughing the passer penalty burns Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders scored a touchdown in the third quarter against Dallas on Thursday. They have officials to be thankful for after a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty.

Derek Carr is moving and falling forward. The quarterback’s head appears to fall into the knee of Cowboys rookie star linebacker Michah Parsons.

Roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/1h1vNPsxmT — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 25, 2021

A Raider came in to check on Carr and he did a great job selling it while moving his neck around on his way back to the huddle.

Penalty flag for roughing the passer. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the call.

Tony Dungy of NBC concurred.

I’m sorry but that is not roughing the passer. We are getting ridiculous with this. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 25, 2021

The drive ended with Marcus Mariota running the ball in for an LV TD.