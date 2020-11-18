Questionable QB health means no betting line on Lions-Panthers game

Normally we bring you the betting line and over/under total for the upcoming Lions game, but this week we can’t do that. It’s not anything under our control, however.

There is no betting line on the Lions matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 at BetMGM or other sports betting outlets this week. That’s because the starting quarterbacks for both teams are battling injuries that may or may not allow them to play on Sunday.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has an injured thumb. He suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team and showed no real ill effects after getting the wounded thumb taped up, but his status and effectiveness level for Week 11 is uncertain.

The same is true for Carolina and QB Teddy Bridgewater. He is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee. Like Stafford, he played through the pain in Week 10.

Both teams practice on Wednesday and will release the first official injury reports of the week following those practices. We’ll have a better idea about the availability of Stafford and Bridgewater as the week progresses.

