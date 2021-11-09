The Bears have some legitimate complaints with the officiating after a 10-play, 89-yard drive that drew them within 14-6 of the Steelers.

The Bears reached the Pittsburgh 14 on a 50-yard pass from Justin Fields to Marquise Goodwin, who lost the ball as he was going out of bounds. The Steelers challenged the ruling on the field, but replay upheld the call as a catch.

Three plays later, the Bears were in the end zone as Fields hit Jimmy Graham for a 1-yard score. But Bears offensive lineman James Daniels was flagged for a 15-yard low block, even though Daniels was not outside the tackle box when he whiffed on a block at T.J. Watt‘s legs.

ESPN rules analyst John Parry disagreed with the penalty.

Bears coach Matt Nagy then was livid after the Bears didn’t get two questionable hits on Fields. Cam Sutton planted his helmet into Fields’ back. Fields questioned the lack of a flag, but he was a runner and he started his slide late. The second was more egregious as Alex Highsmith hit Fields, knocking him to the ground, two steps after Fields threw the ball.

The Bears settled for a 22-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

The Steelers since have scored again with tight end Pat Freiermuth catching a 10-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger. It’s the second time tonight the two have connected. Chris Boswell missed the extra point, so the Steelers lead 20-6 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Questionable call costs Bears a touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk