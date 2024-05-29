Quest for Glory: Salem boys’ lacrosse team sets sights on first state title

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem boys’ lacrosse team is on the hunt to bring the first state title to Salem.

Salem senior midfielder Andrew Crumpacker said, “We’ve been early exits the past couple of years and be able to have high confidence and just being able to know how we play it’s amazing to be in the spot that we’re in right.



Last year the Spartans fell to EC Glass in the regional finals. Last Friday Salem beat the Hilltoppers to claim the region 4D title. While also going undefeated during the regular season.



“Credit to the kids they’re so unselfish and they go so deep,” said Salem boys lacrosse coach George Revercomb.

Revercomb added, “We have so many players that can go on the field our playbook depth is great. We all trust each other it isn’t just one or two kids who all want to score. Our stats are really balanced, the kids know if they pass the ball. It’s going to be for the better draw a man and move it play smart team lacrosse. We’ve kind of preached team lacrosse all year.”



For Salem senior midfielder Andrew Crumpacker, the success the Spartans have had this season is due to the unbreakable bond they share on and off the field.



“We’re together on and off the field and I love every single one of them and I know that if I make a bad play. They’re going to have my back. If they make a bad play, I’m going to have their back and that’s what it’s about. So, we can continue to make good plays and that’s what it’s about,” said Crumpacker.

As the Spartans prepare for their state quarterfinal game against Hanover, they are ready to take the playoffs by storm.

