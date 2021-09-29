Quenton Nelson’s status ‘not looking good’ for Week 4

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson is dealing with an ankle injury and it appears serious enough that his status for the Week 4 matchup with the Miami Dolphins is in serious doubt.

As the team got back on the field for practice in preparation for the road matchup, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that there’s little optimism Nelson will be able to play in Miami even though he hasn’t been ruled out yet.

“Just as far as injuries, just as far as Quenton (Nelson) since you’ll ask, it’s probably not looking good for Quenton (Nelson) this week. I’m not ready to rule him out or anything like that. He’s a quick healer, but probably not optimistic about this week but we’ll take it day-by-day as we go,” Reich said.

Nelson suffered the high-ankle sprain during the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans when he got rolled on in the second quarter.

The three-time All-Pro has never missed a start in his career, but it appears he’s on track to do so in Week 4.

In the likely event that Nelson misses, veteran guard Chris Reed would be the one to fill in at left guard.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts place CB T.J. Carrie on IR among several roster moves Colts held tryout for DBs Grant Haley, D.J. Hayden Colts protect practice squad QB Brett Hundley in Week 4

List