The Colts should shed the horseshoe from their helmets. In recent years, the only luck it’s brought them is bad.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters on Tuesday the All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson will undergo the same surgical procedure on his foot that quarterback Carson Wentz had Monday.

And so the timeline for Nelson’s is identical to Wentz’s: 5-12 weeks. The injury happened when someone stepped on Nelson’s foot during Monday’s practice.

Nelson landed on the All-Pro team in each of his first three seasons. As noted by Colts.com, he’s only the fifth player in the last 50 years to do that, joining Earl Campbell, Keith Jackson, Barry Sanders, and Lawrence Taylor.

The Colts currently are also missing new left tackle Eric Fisher (PUP list) and center Ryan Kelly, who suffered an elbow injury early in camp.

Quenton Nelson to have the same foot surgery as Carson Wentz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk