Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly estimated as non-participants in practice

The Colts held a walkthrough Tuesday, but with a game on Saturday night, they were required to release an estimated injury report.

Three players missed practice, including cetner Ryan Kelly (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle). Cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) was the other player who sat out Tuesday.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (back), running back Zack Moss (forearm) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) were limited.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (calf), defensive end Isaiah Land (hip), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (back) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (illness) were full participants.