Colts left guard Quenton Nelson is officially questionable for Thursday’s game against the Jets with a toe injury.

While Indianapolis listed Nelson as a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice estimate, he would have been limited on Wednesday. Nelson missed three games this season with an ankle injury, but returned to play 100 percent of the offensive snaps in Week Seven and Week Eight.

Nelson is one of three Colts players with an injury status for Week Nine. As expected, Indianapolis has declared receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) out. He would not have participated in any day of practice this week.

Safety Khari Willis (calf) is also out after three DNPs this week.

Though cornerback BoPete Keyes would have missed the first two days of practice with a hamstring injury, he’s listed as a full participant for Wednesday and has no status for the game.

Quenton Nelson questionable for Thursday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk