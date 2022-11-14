Quenton Nelson on Matt Ryan: We want to block our best for a guy like that

After a tumultuous week, the Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20 on Sunday with Jeff Saturday on the sideline as interim head coach and Matt Ryan back behind center as the starting quarterback.

Ryan put together one of his best performances as a Colt, completing 21-of-28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and running touchdown. He also had a 39-yard run, which was a career-long.

After the game, left guard Quenton Nelson noted why the Colts have so much respect for the veteran quarterback.

“An absolute pro since he walked in the building,” Nelson said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “The way he handled Sam [Ehlinger] coming in and being named the starter was unbelievable. It was like the biggest man move I’ve ever seen.

“I remember I was in the training room and I just see him talking to Sam after a game. And then I get done getting treatment, and he’s still talking to him. And then I go lift, and he’s still talking to him, trying to help him as much as he can … we want to block our best for a guy like that.”

Ryan was sacked only once. In six of his seven previous starts, he was sacked multiple times. The only game where Ryan wasn’t sacked was the week six victory over Jacksonville.

No one knows where the Colts will end up this season. But at least for one game, Ryan experienced a resurgence after an ugly start to 2022.

