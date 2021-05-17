Quenton Nelson: I definitely wanted to stay at left guard

Before the Colts signed Eric Fisher to be their left tackle in 2021, there was some speculation that the club could move All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson over to fill the void created by Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.

From owner Jim Irsay on down, Indianapolis’ brass largely stated the preference was to keep Nelson at guard, where he’s excelled since the Colts took him with the sixth pick in 2018. Addressing the media at the offseason program on Monday, Nelson said he had that same thought.

“I definitely wanted to stay at left guard, but I was going to do whatever the team required me to do,” Nelson said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star.

Nelson added that he’s looking forward to playing alongside Eric Fisher now that he’s officially with the team.

“I was really happy with getting Fish,” Nelson said. “He’s a great guy, just meeting him a couple times before this, then today. He’s smart, he’s a good player. He’s been in a good system with [Kansas City]. Really excited to get to work with him.”

Nelson has been a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons. Until Fisher is healthy enough to return after tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, Sam Tevi is a likely candidate to play left tackle. He spent the 2020 season as the Chargers’ starter at the position.

