Quenton Nelson: I definitely wanted to stay at left guard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Before the Colts signed Eric Fisher to be their left tackle in 2021, there was some speculation that the club could move All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson over to fill the void created by Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.

From owner Jim Irsay on down, Indianapolis’ brass largely stated the preference was to keep Nelson at guard, where he’s excelled since the Colts took him with the sixth pick in 2018. Addressing the media at the offseason program on Monday, Nelson said he had that same thought.

“I definitely wanted to stay at left guard, but I was going to do whatever the team required me to do,” Nelson said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star.

Nelson added that he’s looking forward to playing alongside Eric Fisher now that he’s officially with the team.

“I was really happy with getting Fish,” Nelson said. “He’s a great guy, just meeting him a couple times before this, then today. He’s smart, he’s a good player. He’s been in a good system with [Kansas City]. Really excited to get to work with him.”

Nelson has been a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons. Until Fisher is healthy enough to return after tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, Sam Tevi is a likely candidate to play left tackle. He spent the 2020 season as the Chargers’ starter at the position.

Quenton Nelson: I definitely wanted to stay at left guard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: 76 Washington players present for Monday’s workout

    Participation levels at the start of the second phase of NFL offseason programs are being watched closely given the NFLPA’s push to have players skip voluntary in-person work this offseason and the numbers from Washington show that most players have decided to take part in the workouts. Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that 76 players [more]

  • Bengals’ Jackson Carman modeling game after Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin

    Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman is already emulating some of the NFL's greats.

  • Chiefs to sign WR Daurice Fountain following rookie minicamp tryout

    A new receiver is in the fold for the Kansas City Chiefs after a successful rookie minicamp tryout.

  • Raiders sign Tyree Gillespie, Jimmy Morrissey

    The Raiders have started signing members of their 2021 draft class. The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey. Both players signed four-year deals with Las Vegas. Gillespie had 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 34 games at [more]

  • Week 1 vs. Ravens named biggest game for Raiders during 2021 season

    Week 1 vs. Ravens named biggest game for Raiders during 2021 season

  • Bengals sign seven draft picks

    The Bengals have most of their draft class under contract. The team announced seven signings on Monday. Fourth-round defensive end Cam Sample, fourth-round defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, fourth-round tackle D’Ante Smith, fifth-round kicker Evan McPherson, sixth-round offensive lineman Trey Hill, sixth-round running back Chris Evans, and seventh-round defensive end Wyatt Hubert all agreed to four-year [more]

  • Lions assistants Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle El throwing at rookie minicamp

    The Lions have three quarterbacks on their roster right now: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough. None of them are rookies, and none of them participated in this weekend’s rookie minicamp. So who threw the passes to the rookie receivers? Some quarterbacks who are way past being rookies. Mark Brunell, the Lions’ 50-year-old quarterbacks [more]

  • Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work

    Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any [more]

  • Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell wants pet lion for sideline, would give up arm for Super Bowl

    Dan Campbell joked he wants a pet lion for the Detroit Lions' Allen Park practice facility, though "I might end up losing an arm because of it"

  • The It List: ‘Broken Harts’ examines tragic murder-suicide, ‘Master of None’ returns and more pop culture highlights of the week

    The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture. Here are our picks for the week of May 17th. Broken Harts premieres Tuesday, May 18 on Discovery+. In 2018, the Hart parents drove themselves and their six adopted kids off a cliff in a horrific act of murder-suicide. As the series shows, there were signs leading up to such an unfathomable event. Master of None Season 3 premieres Sunday, May 23 on Netflix. The critically-acclaimed Netflix series is back with a unique new season, titled “Moments in Love.” Raya and the Last Dragon arrives Tuesday, May 18 on Blu-ray. Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, embarks on a quest to find the last dragon, voice by Awkwafina, who may not be the world-saving hero she expects.

  • Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Quarterback

    Even though the Irish didn't name a starter, there was a lot to learn from its QBs' spring performances.

  • Colts reschedule Mathis' Ring of Honor ceremony for November

    Robert Mathis, the Indianapolis Colts' career sacks leader, will finally be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Nov. 28. The rescheduled ceremony will take place at halftime of Indy's game against Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. The Colts drafted Mathis in the fifth round of the 2003 draft.

  • What are realistic expectations for Robert Saleh’s rookie season with Jets?

    Jets Wire takes a look at realistic expectations for Robert Saleh relative to last year's crop of rookie head coaches.

  • NFL didn’t realize Week 14 byes would impact fantasy football playoffs

    For the NFL and its effort to craft a 2021 regular-season schedule, the 102,844th time was a charm. For millions of fantasy football players, there was one thing about it that wasn’t charming. Peter King points out in his Football Morning in America column that the league opted to park a quartet of byes in [more]

  • 'Extraordinary' Suarez leaves Atletico on the brink of Liga title

    Diego Simeone hailed Luis Suarez as "extraordinary" on Sunday after the Uruguayan scored the goal that could win Atletico Madrid La Liga, his late winner snatching a dramatic 2-1 win over Osasuna.

  • Dolphins rookies focused on absorbing info during minicamp experiences

    Dolphins rookies focused on absorbing info during minicamp experiences

  • Titans sign Kalija Lipscomb

    Wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb came back to his college town for Titans rookie minicamp and wound up with a job. Lipscomb tried out along with three other players during the weekend minicamp and the Titans announced his signing on Monday. Lipscomb played for Vanderbilt in college and went undrafted last year. He signed with the [more]

  • Gil Brandt: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons among rookies in best position to succeed

    The legendary talent scout says Dallas's first-round pick could step in and make an immediate impact on a defense that got gashed last year.

  • Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

    After one season at NC State, Shakeel Moore will continue his career at

  • Matt Nagy reiterates that “Andy Dalton is our starter”

    Justin Fields made a good first impression at the rookie minicamp but apparently not good enough for first-team reps yet. The team’s first-round draft choice has not changed the opinion of Bears coach Matt Nagy, who reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will begin Phase 2 of organized team activities as the starter. “Andy is the [more]