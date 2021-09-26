Colts left guard Quenton Nelson left Sunday’s loss to the Titans with an ankle injury and there’s some good news in the first update about his condition.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Nelson’s were negative. He is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and there will be more tests done to determine how much time Nelson will miss as a result of the injury.

Nelson had foot surgery in August and he also missed time while on the COVID-19 reserve list, so it’s been a less than ideal start to the season for him.

The same is true for the Colts in general. Sunday’s loss to Tennessee dropped them to 0-3 and they’ll hope to have Nelson on hand as they try for their first win against Miami in Week Four.

Quenton Nelson is believed to have a high-ankle sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk