Quentin Lake likely to miss 2nd straight game with hamstring injury

It sounds like the Los Angeles Rams will unfortunately be without Quentin Lake for the second straight week. Sean McVay said on Monday that Lake is unlikely to return from his hamstring injury this week. He missed Sunday’s win against the Cardinals after injuring his hamstring last week against the Seahawks.

Lake has become the Rams’ starting slot defender when healthy, playing 100% of the snaps in Week 11 against Seattle. He overtook Cobie Durant as the primary slot guy in Los Angeles, playing extremely well in his increased role.

With Lake probably out again, Durant is expected to continue playing significant snaps in his place, alongside Ahekllo Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick at cornerback.

Rams S Quentin Lake is "probably not" coming back from injury to play this week, Sean McVay says. He praises the guys who filled in yesterday. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire