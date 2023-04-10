TCU receiver Quentin Johnston is making the rounds this week on some top-30 pre-draft visits.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnston is in Tennessee today, visiting the Titans’ facility. He will meet with the Cardinals in Arizona tomorrow and later this week will visit the Vikings and the Falcons.

Johnston met with the Chiefs, Ravens and Cowboys last week.

Johnston, a two-time, first-team All-Big 12 honoree, caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards with six touchdowns to help TCU reach the CFP National Championship Game in the 2022 season. He caught six passes for 163 yards with a touchdown in TCU’s victory over Michigan in the CFP Semifinal.

In 30 collegiate games, Johnston caught 115 passes for 2,190 yards with 14 touchdowns. He also had two rushing scores in his freshman year.

Quentin Johnston has visits to Titans, Cardinals, Vikings, Falcons this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk