How Quentin Johnston fits with the Chargers' WR group | PFF 2023 NFL Draft Show
The Pro Football Focus live draft show breaks down Los Angeles' decision to grab the former TCU WR with the 21st pick in this year's draft.
The Pro Football Focus live draft show breaks down Los Angeles' decision to grab the former TCU WR with the 21st pick in this year's draft.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we finally start getting some answers to one of the most intriguing drafts ever.
It’s time to create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2023 season and dream of the title-winning squads you’re sure to draft.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
The Colts hope to have their quarterback of the future.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played 38 games together this season.
Whenever there is a high level of uncertainty, it’s always good to have a few long-shot tickets at wide odds in your pocket.
Which players will be among the top picks of the NFL Draft?
Marly Rivera was caught on camera using an obscenity in front of Aaron Judge and a handful of children.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
With just a little context, OPS+ can give fans more information on the shape of a player's production.