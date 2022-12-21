Quentin Grimes is showing why Knicks think so highly of him

Nov 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

This was a few weeks ago, before the Knicks reeled off eight straight wins. Quentin Grimes was just starting to play significant minutes. His defense was there, but his shot wasn’t falling. In his first eight games as a rotation player, Grimes hit just 25 percent of his threes.

Some Knicks fans may have been worried about Grimes’ shooting at the time. There might have been a few people in the organization who were concerned about it.

You know who wasn’t worried? Tom Thibodeau.

“He shot 38 (percent) as a rookie, so we already know where that’s going. We see him shoot everyday,” Thibodeau said earlier this month.

A few weeks later, Thibodeau’s confidence in Grimes look prescient.

The second-year guard is shooting 50 percent from three in his last seven games, including a 4-for-8 night against Golden State on Tuesday.

Grimes’ shooting, defense – and overall health – are big factors in the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak.

Forty-eight players have logged at least 250 minutes since the start of New York’s winning streak. No player has a better plus/minus than Grimes (+112) in that span, per NBA.com.

If you go back a little further to when the Knicks re-inserted Grimes into the starting lineup, the numbers are just as impressive.

Grimes re-entered the starting lineup Nov. 21 vs OKC. Sixty-eight players have played 10 games in that span and averaged at least 30 minutes in those games. Grimes and Zion Williamson have the best net rating among that group (+9.1).

Again, none of this would surprise Thibodeau.

“Last year, he showed us how good he was defensively. So I think he’ll only get better and better as he gains more knowledge, becomes more familiar with each guy,” Thibodeau said earlier this month. “He studies and he’s just got a knack for it, he’s got a tenacity about him. He’s a big multiple effort guy. Great intensity all the time.”

Thibodeau loves intensity, so it’s no surprise that he loves Grimes. He was among the Knick decision-makers who were adamant in keeping Grimes out of the package New York sent to Atlanta for Cam Reddish last January.

No, Grimes wasn’t untouchable in the Knicks’ talks with Utah about Donovan Mitchell. New York didn’t want to give up both RJ Barrett and Grimes. But would they have given up Grimes in a package that returned Mitchell if they felt it was the right deal? Of course they would have.

Still, you can see now why Thibodeau and others place such a high value on Grimes.

He and a healthy Mitchell Robinson have been keys for the club’s defensive renaissance.

“He has great body position. He has great discipline,” Thibodeau said a few weeks ago of Grimes, who missed the first two months of the season due to a foot/heel ailment. “He knows how to challenge shots, and he flies around the whole time. He’s everywhere.”

He’s been everywhere for the Knicks during their current winning streak. And if Thibodeau has any say in it, Grimes will be everywhere for the Knicks for a long time to come.



