Quentin Grimes scores 26 as Knicks beat Hawks in final Summer League game

Knicks four players talking

The Knicks finished up their NBA Summer League schedule with a 104-85 win over the Hawks on Monday night. They leave Las Vegas with a 4-2 record.

Quentin Grimes put a nice touch on his excellent play in Las Vegas, scoring 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting with six made threes. Three of those makes from deep came to start the game, which opened with his own personal 9-0 run.

Behind Grimes, second-round pick Miles McBride put up 19 off the bench on 10 shots.



"This summer league was for them," said Knicks Summer League coach Dice Yoshimoto, speaking of Grimes and McBride. "They put a lot of time in after the draft, they picked up the system really well."

In six games, Grimes averaged 15.3 PPG. McBridge averaged 15.2 points and showed his potential as a 3-and-D type player, making 18 of his 36 three-point attempts.

"I had a pretty solid Summer League, coming in with a whole new system," McBride said. "But, obviously, there's a lot of things I can improve on."