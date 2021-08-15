Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride combine for 51 points in Knicks' Summer League win over Cavaliers

Quentin Grimes Knicks Summer League

The Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-94 in Summer League action on Saturday night, thanks in part to a huge boost from two of their 2021 draft picks.

First-round pick Quentin Grimes led all scorers on the night with 28 points, adding six rebounds and four assists as well. He also put on full display that he’s not afraid to fire it from deep, as he shot 6-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Grimes’ fellow starter in the backcourt, Miles McBride, also had a tremendous night. The second-round pick scored 23 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting night. He also had the hot hand from three-point range, as he went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also added five assists and four rebounds.



After the game, Knicks Summer League coach Dice Yoshimoto said he was pleased with the energy the two rookies brought to the floor right from the opening tip.

“I thought they did a great job. They had lot of energy to start,” Yoshimoto said. “One thing that we talked about from last night was to have more energy and intensity to the game. We made a point about being more aggressive on both ends of the floor, and I think that they did that today.”

Both Grimes and McBride have shined for the Knicks in this year’s Summer League action, showing plenty of flashes of why the Knicks drafted them 25th and 36th overall, respectively. Coming into Saturday’s contest, Grimes had averaged 9.5 points while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc in Las Vegas, while McBride has averaged a tick higher in the points column with 12.3 points per game on 40.0 percent three-point shooting.

All in all, both Grimes and McBride provided a glimpse of exactly what they can bring to Tom Thibodeau’s squad in 2021-22 and beyond.