Quentin Grimes hires agent, will remain in NBA draft after Houston's Final Four run
Houston shooting guard Quentin Grimes will remain in the NBA draft and has hired NBA agent David Bauman with ISE Basketball. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists per game during his junior year and helped the Cougars make a run to the Final Four this past season.
“My college years have helped me develop mentally, physically and emotionally, and I think now is the right time to make the jump to the NBA,” Grimes told Yahoo Sports. “I had a great experience at the University of Houston, and I learned so much from Coach [Kelvin] Sampson. We achieved so much this year, making it to the Final Four and improving my overall game, I feel like I’ve achieved as much as possible in college.”
Grimes was a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star recruit coming out of high school. As a senior at College Park High School (Texas) in 2017-18, Grimes averaged 29.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
He won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, was named the championship MVP and selected to the All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.7 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Grimes played his freshman year at Kansas before transferring to Houston and has been a key player for the Cougars in the backcourt the last two seasons, including winning the 2021 AAC Player of the Year.
He had a season-high 33 points (including eight 3-pointers) in a win over Western Kentucky last season and averaged 17 points per game during the NCAA tournament. He is a dynamic scorer who shot 40% from the field and 40% from 3-point range and led Houston in scoring this past season.
Grimes’ marketing and off-court endeavors will be managed by Parker Cain and Travis King.
“After going through the process of selecting an agent, I felt that ISE Basketball, David Bauman and Travis King understand the kind of player I am, and they really believe in me,” Grimes said. “I think they have the experience and resources to help me and they will work as hard as I am to get me drafted to the right NBA team.”
Grimes is a projected late first-round to early second-round draft pick in this year’s NBA draft.
