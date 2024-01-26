Quentin Grimes drawing trade interest from Hawks, Wizards, Jazz; Knicks intrigued by Daniel Gafford

A few notes on the Knicks’ remarkable win over Denver as they get closer to the Feb. 8 trade deadline:

GRIMES JUST FINE

The Knicks are 11-2 since the OG Anunoby trade. They have the NBA’s best defense over that span and second-highest net rating (only Cleveland’s +16.7 net rating is higher than New York’s 15.0).

The Knicks’ 38-point win over Denver on Thursday leaves them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Cavs.

It’s not hyperbole to say that New York is on one of the best three-week stretches in recent franchise history. It all started, obviously, with the Anunoby trade.

The Knicks’ next trade may determine just how far the club can go in the postseason.

They’re looking for a secondary ball-handler off the bench. They also may be searching for a backup big man (more on that below).

Quentin Grimes’ name is in the middle of all of it.

The Knicks have taken calls on Grimes as they approach the deadline.

Grimes said late Thursday that he’s aware of the trade talk but it doesn’t impact his approach to the game.

"I’ve kind of been in trade rumors since my rookie year. So I just try to come in every day, do my job, be professional," Grimes said in an interview with SNY after scoring 19 points against Denver. "Every time I step on the court, just give it 100 percent. Rumors are going to happen. I just step on the court and try to do everything to help this team win."

The Hawks, Wizards and Jazz are among the teams with interest in Grimes.

He hit his 300th career 3-pointer against Denver on Thursday. Depending on what happens in the next two weeks, Grimes may not be in New York long enough to reach 350 career threes.



New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Grimes knows this. But it isn’t bothering him. He says his focus remains on daily improvement and doing his best to help the team.

"Come in and try to block out distractions as much as you can," Grimes said Thursday night. "People are going to talk all the time on social media and all that. But (I’ll) come in, lock in on the game plan for whoever we’re playing, try to get better every day, just try to block the noise, contribute to any way I can every time, every game."

Grimes hit all five of his shot attempts in the fourth quarter of the 38-point win on Thursday.

"It feels good. I feel like any time I get the opportunity to have the ball in my hands a little bit more and kind of play freely, I kind of make the most of it. That’s what I did tonight," Grimes said. "That’s just what I’m just going to try to continue to do every time I step on the court as long as I’m here."

GAFFORD ON THE RADAR

Washington’s interest in Grimes is noteworthy for several reasons. One of them? The Knicks have Wizards big man Daniel Gafford on their radar, sources confirm.

The interest in Gafford comes while New York is dealing with injuries to Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson. Earlier this month, the Knicks were optimistic that Robinson could return before the end of the regular season. Hartenstein has missed two games due to a left Achilles issue. He played with a similar ailment last season. As you’d expect, there is some concern over Hartenstein’s health and his availability moving forward.

Hence, the interest in the 25-year-old Gafford. Gafford is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal per game in 38 starts for the Wizards.

But maybe the Knicks won’t have a need at center two weeks from now.

Precious Achiuwa has played well for the past three games. He and Jericho Sims both played key roles in New York’s win at Brooklyn on Tuesday and home win against Denver on Thursday.

If Achiuwa and/or Sims can continue to produce, maybe the Knicks decide to stick with their current centers for the rest of the season. Hartenstein is considered day-to-day. Tom Thibodeau said on Thursday that Hartenstein had been feeling better. His status for Saturday’s game against Miami is unknown.

ESPN reported earlier that New York had interest in Gafford.