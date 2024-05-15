Queer Football Fanclubs: Group coming out a 'double-edged sword'

The Queer Football Fanclubs (QFF) network has reacted cautiously to a possible group coming out as gay in professional football on Friday.

Former German youth international Marcus Urban said in February that players from Germany, Austria and England could come out via a digital platform on May 17, the the International Day against Homophobia.

"We think this is a double-edged sword," the QFF, a network of European gay and lesbian football fan clubs, told dpa.

"Of course, we would be delighted if every player could simply live as they wish and this would not make any waves at all. Unfortunately, the reality seems to be different and coming out is always a very personal matter that can hardly be 'organized' in a concerted manner."

The QFF was also sceptical about the timing the day ahead of the Bundesliga finale where many teams still had something to play for.

No active professional footballer has come out in Germany. Former national team player Thomas Hitzlsperger came out after his career.

"We think that society would be ready, at least in Germany and large parts of Europe, but this is certainly not the case everywhere. A lot of educational work and commitment is still required here," the QFF said.

Urban has also expressed doubts lately, telling Stern magazine last week that "active professional footballers are still holding back" and that he has no direct contact with gay professional footballers.

But Urban said his campaign Sports Free will be a success even if no active player came out on Friday.

"Above all, it's about the culture and climate in competitive sport," he said. Something has changed, with many Bundesliga clubs supporting the project, he said. "Something big is happening right now."