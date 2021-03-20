Queensland Reds win 9th Super Rugby home match in a row

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Queensland Reds moved to the top of the Super Rugby Australia standings on Saturday with a 26-19 bonus-point win over the Western Force. It was the Reds' ninth home victory in a row.

Queensland scored four tries to one, including two by center Hunter Paisami. Four penalty goals kept the Force in the contest for much of the match.

With the scores level at the 65-minute mark, a Jock Campbell try put Queensland into a match-winning seven-point lead.

Queensland head coach Brad Thorn wasn't pleased with his team's performance, despite the win.

“There’s the positive side of it where the guys are getting the job done, showing composure at the back-end, but there’s the frustrating side of discipline around ball control, simple errors and some needless penalties," Thorn said.

Reds captain James O’Connor was also annoyed by his side’s error rate.

“I'm happy in essence we found a way to win, but to be honest that was pretty poor from us,” he said. “We weren’t clinical, didn’t stick to our game plan and just so many drop balls. But he’s (Paisami) huge for us; Hunter is stepping up and becoming a world-class ballplayer."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports