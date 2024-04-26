Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United

Holliday batted .059 in 34 at-bats after being called up April 10.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
The Lakers find themselves in a familiar hole versus the reigning champions and can't seem to find a way out.
“Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year" read a sign out front.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Andy Behrens helps fantasy baseball managers in need of a boost by revealing seven widely available players worth adding.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Charlie Woods shot a 9-over 81 in the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday in Florida.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
Olu Fashanu went 11th overall to the Jets and Chop Robinson was selected 21st by the Dolphins.
Alex Pereira is a dangerous man.