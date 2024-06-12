Queens high school student heading to Olympic swimming trials

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was an illuminating surprise moment for 17-year-old Sean Green. His junior classmates at Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens were celebrating his acceptance to the U.S. Olympic swimming qualifying trials in Indianapolis.

Green is a champion swimmer who has amassed several records since he first began swimming at the age of 10. A member of the USA National Junior Swimming team, he faces tough competition to be only one of two Americans to qualify for each Olympic team event.

Green understands the challenge he faces. “I just want to go in there, stay in my own lane, swim my own race, and try to do the best time,” Green said.

Last year in one meet Green succeeded in achieving the same time as Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps, who garnered 28 gold medals in his career. It’s easy to tell the teenager loves what he does in the pool.

“What I get out of swimming is just like family that builds around the team and just like after a good workout you just get out and you feel good about yourself and I like that feeling,” Green said.

Green’s father, Keith, beams with pride over his son’s accomplishments. “I’m incredibly proud of him, the whole family is, the whole community is. Sean works very hard at what he does, so it’s nice that the opportunity pays off for him to swim at the next level,” Keith said.

A straight-A student, Green is admired by his classmates and school leaders as someone who is truly committed to achieving success. They are wishing him well as he heads off to the qualifying trials.

“It’s amazing. It’s inspiring. He gets up every day, goes to swim practice. We’re just excited that he represents the school, represents the United States,” Principal Darius Penikas said.

The road to the Olympics is not an easy one. It requires many years of sacrifice and dedication. At 17, Green feels he’s up to the challenge as he heads to the qualifying trials next week and hopefully off to the Olympics in Paris next month.

