Queens finish as runner ups at MAC Championships; Win six events

May 2—DEWITT — The Clinton River Queens dazzled on Thursday night during the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships at Central DeWitt.

Tallying 125 points, Clinton finished in second place behind Pleasant Valley which had 200 team points. Bettendorf, North Scott and Assumption rounded out the top five and Central DeWitt took eighth.

"After we got off the bus, I talked to the girls and told them everything matters today. If we warmup right, cool down right and cheer each other on, good things can happen. After a couple of races and checking the scores I said we could get second if we do what we know we can do," Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. "I am so proud of all the girls and the hard work they have put in this year so far to get to this point. We have worked so hard to get to this point from the coaches to the athletes.

"This one is special. But we still have work to do and are not finished yet with districts next week."

Camryn Sattler shined for Clinton, becoming a MAC champion in the 1500-meter run, the 3000-meter run and anchoring the distance medley for the Queens. Sattler ran a 4:51.53 in the 1500 and a 10:14.05 in the 3000 individually.

"Camryn has been working her butt off for four years," Steen said. "That girl has the drive and determination to break and crush everything she can on the track. She listens to her coach and believes in the workouts. She runs even if it's raining or snowing out, it doesn't matter. She is going to get the work in and she has provided it this year. I am so proud of her and the work she has done is paying off."

In the distance medley, she took over after Hannah Malli, Sescie Haan and her sister, Carryn Sattler, combined for the first 800 meters. In the last 800 meter stretch, Camryn was able to beat out North Scott for first with a time of 4:17.55.

"They have only ran together a couple of times because of tennis. But when they do, watch out because you have some amazing stick work from Hannah Malli to Sescie Haan and then you finish with the Sattler sisters who love crushing the competition. They again work hard in practice and make sure they are ready to go when they do get to run together," Steen said.

Malli and Haan each also ran the middle legs of the 4x200-meter relay with seniors Quinn Nielsen and Kanijah Angel leading and anchoring the race. They stepped on the gas to take first place with a combined 1:45.87.

"When these girls get on the track and work as one they are dang good at it. They push each other on the handoffs and make sure everything is right. Quinn has been working on her block start from the end of last year till the beginning of this year and she really kills it out of the blocks which then helps the other three do their jobs," Steen said.

Angel is the best sprinter in the MAC and she solidified that on Thursday, running a 12.46 100-meter dash to grab the win by .25 seconds. She later took fifth in the 200-meter dash.

"Kanijah Angel is a hammer that loves to compete with the best and I would say the MAC has some of the best sprinters around," Steen said. "Tonight she ran extremely well in her events. She loves the 100 and wants to be a State champ so bad that she has been working hard on her starts and pushing herself."

Out in the high jump, the Queens grabbed their final first-place finish behind sophomore Elle Lonergan who cleared five feet on the dot to become a champion. She continues to have a strong second season for Clinton.

"This girl [Elle] works so hard at the high jump all year round and is doing amazing things," Steen said. "For her to be a MAC champ as a sophomore that is big time. She went to some camps this summer and it really has helped her out and I can't wait to see the next two years for her."

Although those were the Queens only winners, they got other top three placements, including one from Kendie Huizenga in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, three inches.

Carryn Sattler ran extremely well in the 800-meter run, running a 2:22.08 to finish in second place. Carryn, along with Emerson Jensen, Malli and Nielsen also took second in the 800 sprint medley, finishing with a time of 1:53.83.

Drake Relays qualifiers Nielsen, Malli, Angel and Aumree Russell took third in the 4x100 meter relay, running the race in 50.67 seconds.

The Queens also got fourth place efforts from Joselyn Petersen in the long jump and Haan in the 400 meter hurdles.

Clinton will be up at Dubuque Senior next Thursday night for Class 4A state qualifiers.

"This team has worked hard in the classroom and on the track and field," Steen said. "They work hard in and out of season and they compete for other CHS teams to help them become better athletes. They also have busted their butts in the weight room and it shows. We have had a great season so far but we still have goals and jobs to finish at districts and state so we will be back to work after enjoying this one."