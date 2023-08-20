Queens ex-con randomly clubs two men with baseball bat in Astoria, critically injuring one

A Queens ex-con with a baseball bat randomly clubbed two men in Astoria, critically injuring one of them, police said Sunday.

Matthew Lloyd, 36, attacked the first stranger on a walking path in Astoria Park under the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge about 6 p.m. Saturday, cops said. He allegedly struck the 46-year-old victim in the back of the head, then moved on, cops said.

Medics too the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, he targeted a 79-year-old victim about half a mile away on 19th St. near 20th Ave., not far from the park, striking the elderly victim in the forehead, according to police.

Medics took that victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens in critical condition.

Lloyd, who lives near the park, was arrested at the scene of the second attack for assault, weapon possession and harassment.

Public records show he was convicted of burglary in Queens in 2019 and sentenced to one to three years in prison.

He was awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on the new charges Sunday.