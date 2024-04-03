Queen's Club: Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie & Dan Evans on entry list

Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie, who are ranked as Britain's leading men's players, played each other at Queen's in 2021 [Getty Images]

Britain's Jack Draper plans to make a return to Queen's Club as part of his preparations for Wimbledon this summer.

Draper, 22, missed last year's Cinch Championships because of a shoulder injury which ruled him out of the entire British grass-court season.

This year, he has climbed to a career-high ranking of 37th in the world.

Draper is set to be joined at Queen's by compatriots Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, while Andy Murray hopes to play if he is fully fit.

The Cinch Championships take place at the west London club from 15-23 June.

Television coverage of the pre-Wimbledon tournament will be shown live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and iPlayer.

Former world number one Murray, a record five-time champion in the singles, ruptured ankle ligaments at the Miami Open recently and has not yet put a timeframe on his return.

The 36-year-old Scot has indicated he does not "plan to play much past summer" as he contemplates retirement.

The four Britons are on an entry list that also includes reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, plus fellow top-25 players Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

Grand Slam champions Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will lead the British interest in the men's doubles, while wheelchair major winners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will compete in an exhibition match.