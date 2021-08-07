Queen's Brian May gives update on Bohemian Rhapsody sequel

A sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody might still be happening according to Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May.

In a recent Instagram Live, the 74-year-old rocker explained that he is currently involved in some early efforts into developing a sequel to the 2018 hit film, which focused on the band's frontman Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek.

"We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas," he said (via The Sun).

"It's going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be.

"We put a lot of heart and soul into making it and no one could have predicted as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind.

"But yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen but it would have to be a great script. It's going to take a while to figure that out."

The film was arguably an immense success, winning four Oscars – Best Actor for Malek, who also won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe that year, plus Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing – as well as grossing over $900 million at the worldwide box office against a production budget of about $52 million.

May first announced plans for a film about Queen all the way back in 2010, playing a pivotal role in the film's early development and ultimately serving as a consultant alongside Roger Taylor.

So while May would certainly be one of the first to know if there was a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel in the works, only last year he said in an interview: "There's a million things in our career which you couldn't show in a movie since the movie had to be so simplified to make it watchable.

"But we don't really think there's another movie there. That's the long and the short of it. I think we should look somewhere else. There are other ideas that we had, but I don't think a sequel will happen.

"But we have looked at it pretty seriously."

