Queen takes on French president’s wife in game of table tennis

The Queen has shown her competitive side by taking on Brigitte Macron, the French president’s wife, at a game of table tennis.Camilla was invited to pick up a bat while visiting a community centre in Saint-Denis, northern Paris, on Thursday as the King met sports stars such as former Chelsea footballer Didier Drogba and French rugby prop Demba Bamba.It came on the second day of the couple’s state visit to France, which is hosting the Rugby World Cup.PA