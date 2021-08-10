The Queen Put The 'Monarchy First' Ahead of Harryand Meghan



Family drama can't deter Queen Elizabeth II from prioritizing the monarchy, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit ~dramz~ was no exception.

Royal author Matthew Dennison breaks down the Queen's behind-the-scenes reaction to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal life (and move across the pond to California) in his new book The Queen.

Dennison said "Elizabeth was hurt and disappointed" by the Sussexes' decision, but she didn't let that affect her monarchy-first mindset.

"Elizabeth’s official statement expressed loving finality: 'It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.' It was an attempt to reassert control in the interests of damage limitation, and a decisive but dark beginning to a new decade," Dennison writes. "Elizabeth had never been a sentimental woman; she had acted in the only way she understood."

Dennison also included a little context (you know, for any royal readers out there who haven't seen season one of The Crown) and explained why the Queen forced Harry and Meghan to make a clean break from royal duties instead of letting them continue to some engagements.

"As throughout a life in which she had consistently honoured her father’s belief that ‘the highest of distinctions is the service of others’, she had placed the monarchy first, safeguarding its mission of service and duty that could never, she was certain, be a part-time calling," he writes in the excerpt.

Of course, it should go without saying (but maybe doesn't, so here we are, saying it explicitly) that "putting the monarchy first" and "still loving and supporting Harry and Meghan" are not mutually exclusive, and the Queen has made it abundantly clear that the latter is very much the case several times since the royal exit.

