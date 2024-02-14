Queen promises furniture restorer to return with ‘a few pieces’ as she praises craft

The Queen met Syban Velardi-laufer, the costume designer, who wore a red corset and full decorative mask - ARTHUR EDWARDS/PA

The Queen has praised the skill of “old-fashioned furniture restoring” during a public engagement, asking if she could return with “a few pieces” of her own for a master craftsman to fix.

Her Majesty, who visited a London art collective on Wednesday, told Piran Harte she “will be back to see you” after noticing his expert restoration.

“This is what we need, a bit of old-fashioned furniture restoring,” she told Mr Harte, who has worked on the restoration of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich from 2012.

“I could have sent you a few pieces, in fact I will be back to see you.

“It seems you can pretty much turn your hand to anything. I’m very glad I’ve found you. You may see me again very soon.”

Mr Harte said after the meeting: “Well, that wasn’t bad was it?”

Her Majesty posed for a group photograph with guests at Kindred Studios in Shepherd's Bush - ARTHUR EDWARDS/PA

The Queen was visiting Kindred Studios in Shepherd’s Bush, which was recommended to her by her daughter Laura Lopes, who visited during a recent open day.

Her Majesty, 76, marvelled at the installations, including taxidermy mice, intricate embroidered textiles and stopped to admire a painting of her step-granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

She was warmly greeted by artist Cordelia Plunket, mother of Major Ollie Plunket, her equerry, who serves in The Rifles, the regiment of which Her Majesty has been Colonel in Chief since 2020.

Ms Plunket, an award-winning film producer who has worked with global artists including David Bowie, Adele, The Prodigy, Rage Against the Machine and Queens of the Stone Age, hugged the Queen before showing her exhibits including a “spaghetti western” scene involving taxidermy mice, and puppet dogs representing the famous Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover.

“A lot of the pieces are very intricate and I’ve learned an awful lot from the other artists who have been working here. It’s an incredibly vibrant and cohesive community,” Ms Plunket said.

Smiling as she was shown the graphic blood-soaked mouse scene, indicating two mice in a gun battle with apparent inspiration taken from the Hollywood film No Country for Old Men, the Queen said: “It’s extraordinary.”

The Queen meets Syban Velardi-laufer (centre), the costume designer, and Jon Rees, who painted a wall mural, during a visit to Kindred Studios - ARTHUR EDWARDS/GETTY IMAGES

Once back inside Her Majesty stopped to look at a small painting of Princess Charlotte, a copy of the official photograph released by Kensington Palace to celebrate the royal’s second birthday in 2017.

The Queen posed for photographs with Syban Velardi-laufer, the costume designer, who wore a red corset and full decorative mask for the occasion.

Speaking to Angelique Schmitt, the founder of Kindred Studios, the Queen said she had been moved to come after her daughter Laura visited recently.

She said: “My daughter came to see you and said it was wonderful here.”

After posing for a group photograph with the studio’s guests, the Queen said: “I am extremely jealous of your multi-talent and everything I have heard about this place is true, well done.

“I would love to come back, so I’m sure I’ll see you soon.”

Kindred Studios was founded in February 2015 by two friends and has since expanded to include 175 artists and makers, an educational programme and frequent events, designed to foster creativity in its neighbourhood.