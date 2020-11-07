Queen’s Park extend unbeaten start with win at Elgin

Scottish League Two leaders Queen’s Park extended their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow 1-0 win away to Elgin.

Darren Lyon’s goal 10 minutes before half-time was enough to secure all three points at Borough Briggs.

Elgin, who began the day a single point behind their opponents, finished the game a man down after Kane Hester was sent off for a second bookable offence deep into added time.

Stirling replaced Elgin in second spot following a thumping 5-0 success at 10-man Brechin.

Jack Leitch put Albion ahead in the 21st minute and David Wilson doubled the advantage in first-half added time, minutes after Gregor Jordan was dismissed for the hosts.

Second-half goals from Andrew Ryan, Scott Roberts and Declan Byrne completed a resounding victory for the visitors, a day after Brechin appointed Michael Paton player-manager.

Albion Rovers moved off the bottom of the division at the expense of Brechin after picking up their first win of the season following Matthew Aitken’s late double in a dramatic 3-2 success at Annan.

All the goals came in the second half at Galabank, with Lewis Baker’s penalty putting the visitors ahead, only for Russell Currie to level six minutes from time.

Match-winner Aitken then struck in the 86th and 88th minutes, before Max Wright grabbed a consolation.

Stenhousemuir sit third after Greig Spence’s brace – the second of which came from the penalty spot – secured a 2-0 victory Edinburgh City.

Goals in either half from Thomas Orr and Joao Vitoria earned Stranraer’s 2-0 home win over Cowdenbeath, who had Robbie Buchanan sent off for violent conduct 13 minutes from time.