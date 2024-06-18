Queen’s LIVE: Tennis scores as Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray in action on day two

Carlos Alcaraz practice together at The Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Andy Murray begins what it is likely his final appearance at Queen’s Club today when he takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

Murray, 37, is expected to bring his tennis career to an end this year after struggling to maintain his high standards in recent months, but the Scot is still bidding to win a record-extending seventh Queen’s title this week, after clinching five singles crowns and one in the doubles.

Murray was disappointed to exit the Stuttgart Open at the first hurdle last week, where fellow Briton Jack Draper collected the trophy. Draper is in action against Argentina’s Mariano Navone, while the reigning men’s singles champion at Queen’s, Carlos Alcaraz, also begins his campaign as he takes on another Argentine, Francisco Cerundolo.

Follow all the tennis scores and latest updates from Queen’s Club below.

Queen’s Club – live scores

First round scores from Queen’s Club in Kensington

Andy Murray takes on Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in round of 32

Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz also in action on Centre Court

Lorenzo Musetti claims big win over Alex de Minaur

14:15 , Sonia Twigg

After just over two hours on court, Musetti does win the game, he bows his head and roars in celebration as the number two seed, who reached the final at the competition last year has been knocked out.

Musetti has overturned a deficit after losing the first set and finding himself behind in the second to come back and take the third 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti closing in on big win over Alex de Minaur

14:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

On Centre Court, the world No 30 Lorenzo Musetti has fought back against the seventh ranked player in the world, Alex de Minaur.

After winning the second set 6-4, the Italian has stormed into a 4-0 lead in the third and is closing in on something of an upset.

Lorenzo Musetti in action in the men’s singles today (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Taylor Fritz beats Taro Daniel to reach last 16

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

One early result today is a victory for America’s fourth seed, Taylor Fritz, who has seen off Japanese player Taro Daniel in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, left, is congratulated by Taro Daniel (Getty Images)

How to watch Queen’s today

13:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on the BBC iPlayer this.

Television coverage of today’s play started on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.

Yesterday’s results in full

13:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Men’s singles, round of 32:

Grigor Dimitrov (3), Bulgaria, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0, ret.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Holger Rune (7), Denmark, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (9).Men’s doubles qualification:Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler (2), Austria, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, and Henry Patten, Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8.Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. John Peers and Jordan Thompson (1), Australia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 13-11.

Holger Rune among first-round victims on ‘terrible’ court

13:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Meanwhile, seventh-seeded Holger Rune branded the court “terrible” after he kept slipping on the damp grass as he tumbled to a three-set defeat to Jordan Thompson of Australia. Thompson won 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe retired after a nasty fall while trailing Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 7-5, 4-6, 1-0.

Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion from Bulgaria, eased past Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 6-2.

Holger Rune slips to the ground during his first-round defeat (EPA)

Yesterday: Milos Raonic sets ace record in tense win over Cameron Norris

13:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Milos Raonic sent down a record 47 aces and saved two match points while beating Cameron Norrie in the first round at Queen’s Club on Monday.

Raonic’s 47 was an ATP record for a three-set match since the statistic was kept from 1991. The previous record was 45 aces in 2015 by Ivo Karlovic against Tomas Berdych in Halle. Raonic’s previous best was 38 in 2011.

“My serve has always been the most important shot to me,” Raonic said. “This small record, it’s something special, something meaningful. A fun stat to be proud of.”

Former runner-up Norrie was beaten 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (9) after holding match points in the last tiebreak.

Former world No. 3 Raonic has slipped to 186th in the rankings after three years of injury problems but the Canadian still possesses one of the game’s potent serves. He wasn’t broken.

Norrie had to endure a set of 225 kph (140 mph) missiles whizzing past him before pouncing in the tiebreak, saving a set point before edging ahead. When Raonic immediately broke the Norrie serve, the second set was decided.

In the third-set tiebreak, Norrie couldn’t convert two match points and Raonic put one away with a forehand winner.

Milos Raonic celebrates victory over Cameron Norrie (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Order of play – Courts 1 and 5

13:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Elsewhere at Queen’s today, Dan Evans is another Briton in action when takes on America’s Brandon Nakashima, and the world No 162, Billy Harris, begins his campaign with a tough match against the world No 31, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Court 1

from 12pm BST

Taro Daniel (JPN) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

followed by

Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Karen Khachanov

followed by

Dan Evans (GBR) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)

followed by

Ben Shelton (USA) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Court 5

from 12pm BST

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA)

followed by

Sebastian Baez (ARG) vs Tommy Paul (USA)

followed by

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Billy Harris (GBR)

not before 5pm

John Peers & John Thompson (AUS)/Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA) vs Rinky Hijakata (AUS) & Henry Patten (GBR)/Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (AUT)

Order of play – Centre Court

13:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here is the running order on the main showcourt today, and it’s a doozy. Australia’s Alex de Minaur is currently a set up against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. Carlos Alcaraz will follow, before Murray and then Draper at the end of the day.

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1-6, 2-2 Alex de Minaur (AUS)

followed by

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

followed by

Andy Murray (GBR) vs Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

followed by

Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Jack Draper (GBR)

Murray set for Queen’s swansong – with Draper ready to take British mantle

13:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

To get you in the mood this afternoon, here’s our man on the ground, Kieran Jackson, with his preview of this tournament.

This Thursday, a new documentary about Andy Murray is released on BBC iPlayer. It isn’t the first, but it may well be the last.

Five years on from Andy Murray: Resurfacing, which charted his near-miraculous return from hip surgery, Andy Murray: Will to Win encompasses the 20-year professional journey of Britain’s greatest tennis player in the open era with behind-the-scenes archival footage, starting out with his breathless fitness regime as a junior in Barcelona and concluding with some of his greatest memories at Wimbledon, not least his two championships in 2013 and 2016. It puts into pictures a remarkable journey of unmatchable highs and devastating lows. A journey, however, which seems to be in its final weeks now.

Murray confirmed in press duties ahead of this week’s cinch Championships at Queen’s Club in west London that he is set to retire either after Wimbledon next month or the Paris Olympics in August. Asked if he would make the US Open or Davis Cup at the end of the tennis summer, he said: “I don’t think so.”

Read more:

Murray set for final Queen’s swansong – with Draper ready to take on British mantle

Queen’s Club – live scores

12:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage from The Queen’s Club as Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz all begin their campaigns in Kensington today.