Queen’s LIVE: Tennis scores and update with Andy Murray in action

(Getty Images for LTA)

Andy Murray got what is likely to be his final appearance at Queen’s Club off to a win and will take on Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Murray, a former world number one, earned a hard-fought 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday to progress in the tournament.

The 37-year-old has dropped out of the world’s top 100, and the win over Popyrin was only his seventh of the season as he has continued to fight against ruptured ankle ligaments in March and a back injury.

Murray has won Queen’s a record five times, but is not expected to extend his career beyond Wimbledon and the summer Olympics in Paris.

Thompson is currently ranked 43 in the world, but has been as high as 32, and the 30-year-old has won one title this year.

Follow all the live action from Queen’s in the blog below

Andy Murray will be in action at Queen’s

When is Andy Murray vs Jordan Thompson?

Andy Murray is likely in his final Queen’s appearance

Full order of play on Centre Court

Rinky Hijikata vs Matteo Arnaldi

12:45 , Sonia Twigg

Hijikata had a chance to take the set 6-2, but was broken back by Arnaldi who is fighting back in the first set.

(Getty Images for LTA)

(AP)

Dan Evans worried about missing Wimbledon and Olympics after knee injury

12:45 , Sonia Twigg

A tearful Dan Evans admitted he was “heartbroken” at the prospect of missing Wimbledon and the Olympics after suffering a knee injury at Queen’s Club.

Just two days after he was named in the Great Britain squad for Paris 2024, Evans took a nasty fall on the grass in his first-round match at the cinch Championships against American Brandon Nakashima.

The 34-year-old fears he has damaged medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

He has had to pull out of playing doubles with Andy Murray at Queen’s this week and will instead undergo a scan in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury.

Dan Evans worried about missing Wimbledon and Olympics after knee injury

Andy Murray wins 1,000th career match to start final Queen’s Club bow in high spirits

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

Was it relief? Or was it simply pure joy? Whatever it was, Andy Murray’s reaction to a first tour victory since March was one of those trademark roars towards his box, a huge rush of adrenaline at a sensation he has not experienced much in 2024: winning.

Not one to keep an eye on his own facts and stats as his career draws to an anticipated close this summer, his mum Judy told him pre-match that this was his 1,000th match on tour and the five-time champion at Queen’s raised his level for the occasion and for the adoring British crowd. He beat Aussie qualifier Alexei Popyrin – ranked 81 places above him – in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, for a valuable first-round win.

A first victory at tour level since the hard courts of Miami in late March, when he injured his ankle, and a first victory since switching racket from Head to Yonex. Even in the twilight of his time in the professional arena, he is keen to discover any means of gaining an edge.

Andy Murray wins 1,000th career match to start final Queen’s Club bow in high spirits

Rinky Hijikata vs Matteo Arnaldi

12:28 , Sonia Twigg

In the first match of the day on centre court, Hijikata and Arnaldi are two games apiece in the opening set after 16 minutes of play.

Full order of play for Wednesday 19 June

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

Centre court

from 12pm BST

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

followed by

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Sebastian Korda (USA)

followed by

Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

followed by

Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

When is Andy Murray vs Jordan Thompson?

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

The second-round match will be played at Queen’s Club on Wednesday 19 June. It will be the third match of the day on Centre Court, and will not be before 3pm.

It will follow third seed Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Sebastian Korda.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Television coverage of Wednesday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.

What time is Andy Murray v Jordan Thompson? Queen’s day 3 order of play and how to watch on TV

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Andy Murray takes on Australian player Jordan Thompson in his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday.

Murray, a five-time champion at Queen’s, won his first tour-level match in nearly three months with a first-round win on Tuesday against qualifier Alexei Popyrin, much to the joy of the home crowd on the occasion of his 1,000th match.

The 37-year-old has admitted that this is likely to be his final summer before retirement, with Wimbledon starting on 1 July, but he won’t take part in the doubles this week after Dan Evans sustained a knee injury on Tuesday.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov is also in action at Queen’s on Wednesday, as is fourth seed Taylor Fritz from the United States.

Queen’s tennis

11:24 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage and build up to Andy Murray vs Jordan Thompson at Queen’s in Kensington, London.

Murray came through a difficult first-round match against big-serving Alexei Popyrin and will take on the Australian later today.