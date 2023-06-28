QUEEN LATIFAH TO HOST NFL INSPIRE CHANGE SPECIAL THIS WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9 AT 9 P.M. ET ON NBC
Special to discuss the NFL’s history with social justice and plan to create positive change
NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico leads discussion with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith
NEW YORK and Stamford, Conn. (Sept. 8, 2020) – Ahead of 2020 Kickoff, NFL Media and Queen Latifah present the Inspire Change Special, airing this Wednesday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the one-hour program will provide a platform for NFL players and colleagues to discuss the work the NFL Family is doing collectively to advance social justice and equality.
Since launching its social justice efforts in 2017, the NFL has worked to break down barriers to opportunity and create positive change in communities across the country through its collaboration with current NFL players and Legends. With a focus on the key pillars of Inspire Change - education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform - the league has provided more than $70 million in social justice grants including national grants to 20 non-profits across the country while supporting local work of NFL clubs and players. The Inspire Change Special will examine how longstanding social injustices and systemic racism have changed how the NFL approaches social responsibility, community outreach, and civic engagement led by NFL players while lifting the voices of the players themselves.
The Inspire Change Special will include:
An original poem by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett featuring voices of players such as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and more.
NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico leading a discussion with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.
A discussion with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche and the Los Angeles Chargers
A snippet of the league’s new Say Their Stories series and an interview with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara about this season’s efforts to honor victims of systemic racism and social justice heroes
An interview with Players Coalition task force members Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum and New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hosted by Andrea Kremer
An essay written by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the importance of exercising your right to vote in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis
NFL Network will re-air the Inspire Change Special on Friday, September 18 at 10 p.m. ET. The interview with Tirico, Goodell, and Smith will also be available on NBCSports.com following Wednesday night’s broadcast on NBC.
To learn more about Inspire Change visit www.nfl.com/inspirechange .
# # #
ABOUT NFL MEDIA
NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com , the NFL app and NFL RedZone.
Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.
For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and via Watch NFL Network on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Roku). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork .
ABOUT NBC SPORTS GROUP
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, GOLF Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com , NBCOlympics.com , GolfChannel.com , the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the NFL, the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.