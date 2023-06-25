Queen’s final 2023 LIVE: Result and reaction as Carlos Alcaraz beats Alex de Minaur in straight sets

(Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex De Minaur in the final at Queen’s Championship on Sunday. The tournament has been blessed with some scorching weather across the week and fans will see the world No.2 now attempt to win his first-ever ATP trophy on grass, following wins over ArthurRinderknech, JiriLehecka, GrigorDimitrov in the quarters and Sebastian Korda in the semis.

In his way is Australian star De Minaur, ranked No18, with one minor win on grass to his name from 2021. More recently and more impressively, he won the Mexican Open in February, his first title at the ATP500 level. Along the way there he beat Holger Rune and Tommy Paul to triumph, while he again beat Rune in the semis here at Queen’s on Saturday.

Now comes a big test for both as they attempt to lay down their grass-court credentials ahead of Wimbledon. Follow the final at Queen’s live below:

QUEEN’S FINAL LIVE - Alcaraz vs De Minaur

Carlos Alcaraz looking for first grass-court title; Alex De Minaur serves to open first set

Alcaraz breaks de Minaur for 5-4 before winning first set

Alcaraz beats de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to earn first title on grass

Queen’s final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4

15:27 , Karl Matchett

Two of two break points won by Alcaraz; none of two by de Minaur.

That’s exactly where this match was won and lost, where the trophy was gained and missed out on.

Otherwise it was close across the board.

In terms of prize money it’s €477,000 or so for Alcaraz, €220,000 or so for de Minaur.

Queen’s final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4

15:22 , Karl Matchett

A tremendous match and great effort from both players.

Alcaraz raises his arms in celebration and lets out a roar, his team on the sidelines all on their feet in joy.

The two players meet at the net and embrace - it was a hugely tight first set in particular and de Minaur just fell short when it came to getting close enough to breaking Alcaraz’s serve.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz* 6-4 de Minaur (6-4)

15:20 , Karl Matchett

Despair for de Minaur as he reacts to a 137mph serve in time to reach it, but the return goes just long. 30-30.

Alcaraz then wins the next point and he’s at Championship Point.

The Spaniard sends his first serve out, the second is in and sent out by de Minaur - Alcaraz wins Queen’s!

Queen’s final: Alcaraz* 5-4 de Minaur (6-4)

15:18 , Karl Matchett

Big cheers for both players as they reemerge for what could be the final game. Alcaraz, serving for the title at Queen’s Club Championship and for the world No1 spot ahead of Wimbledon.

The first point doesn’t go his way though as he sends a shot just wide...and then the second goes long with a very awkward technique. Pressure getting to him? A deep breath before the third service point...and an ace. What pressure?

Queen’s final: Alcaraz 5-4 de Minaur* (6-4)

15:14 , Karl Matchett

De Minaur with a double fault which he challenges, but it’s comfortably out. His next serve forces Alcaraz wide and he can’t return - a fist-pump from the Australian as he tries to psych himself up for a big finish.

His next point is brilliant, a fantastic passing shot into the corner, so perhaps it worked.

Another big serve sees Alcaraz only put his reply into the net and that’s the game - but Alcaraz can now serve for the second set and the match.

All or nothing time for de Minaur, he must break his opponent.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz* 5-3 de Minaur (6-4)

15:12 , Karl Matchett

Two quick points from Alcaraz, but then another missed chance as he sends a short volley into the net.

It’s back to the big serves though to wrap up the game and move to within one of the title.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz 4-3 de Minaur* (6-4)

15:07 , Karl Matchett

Positive stuff from the Australian No1, world No18.

De Minaur produces some good serves and rally shots alike to race into a 40-0 lead and then powers a finisher into the corner for a game to love and keep himself in the set.

Really needs to pick it up and attack Alcaraz’s serve, now though.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz* 4-2 de Minaur (6-4)

15:05 , Karl Matchett

Can de Minaur respond, or will Alcaraz move closer towards a two-set victory?

The Australian takes the first point but that is very much as good as it gets. The Spaniard crashes back with an ace and a nice hit down the line, before sending a rally shot unforced into the net for 40-30.

It makes no difference and affects him not at all, blazing a 106mph shot into the corner to extend his lead.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz 3-2 de Minaur* (6-4)

15:00 , Karl Matchett

Brilliant net work again from de Minaur to take the first point, then a big smash for 30-30 too.

But in between and after, Alcaraz shows another range of shots from the baseline to earn a break point...and it’s a terrible time for de Minaur to bring up his first double fault.

That’s the break Alcaraz was seeking and perhaps that’s the turning point in this final, too.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz* 2-2 de Minaur (6-4)

14:56 , Karl Matchett

Less of the spectacular, more of the solid. Alcaraz with some big hits which can’t be returned accurately enough and he goes 40-15 ahead, before another drop-shot again falls short.

Not been his day for those so far.

His next is called out and he challenges - it’s in fact in, so replayed, and he batters a forehand into the corner to take the game.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz 1-2 de Minaur* (6-4)

14:50 , Karl Matchett

Looked concerning for de Minaur for a few moments as Alcaraz took a 15-30 lead, but then a brilliant volley on the stretch sees the Australian win a crucial point, before a big serve puts him ahead.

It goes to deuce, but de Minaur shows great variety in his shots to win one from deep and one from close in, smashing past Alcaraz for the game.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz* 1-1 de Minaur (6-4)

14:44 , Karl Matchett

Ace, then a brilliant recovery and fake from de Minaur which has Alcaraz on the ground - but his sidespin at the net flies just beyond the line and out.

A first double fault of the match comes on the hour from Alcaraz for 30-15, but the Spaniard sees it out to level matters in the second set.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz 0-1 de Minaur* (6-4)

14:40 , Karl Matchett

Bang, straight in with a bounceback win. That’s what de Minaur would have wanted, showing it’s still going to be a tough battle if Alcaraz wants victory and perhaps just testing that right leg, too.

Queen’s final: Alcaraz 0-0 de Minaur* (6-4)

14:36 , Karl Matchett

A bit of treatment for Alcaraz and a medical timeout for the youngster from Murcia.

Lots of strapping going onto his right thigh ahead of this second set.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz* 6-4 de Minaur

14:31 , Karl Matchett

Sensational play from both for 30-0.

Incredible speed across the the grass as de Minaur goes both sides and Alcaraz defends the net brilliantly, volleying back three times and winning the point with the last.

Two points for the first set for him now - the first won in impeccable fashion after five straight sliced backhands and then...an absolute powerdrive forehand into the corner. Unstoppable.

Alcaraz serves for the first set...but de Minaur doesn’t go down without a fight. He wins one, but can do nothing about the next ace. First ser to Alcaraz, 6-4!

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz 5-4 de Minaur*

14:25 , Karl Matchett

The final of drop shots and lobs so far, this. The Australian No1 sees one of the former pay dividends this time, just stopping shy of the net as he sprints to the centre, but then completely misplaces an open backhand, sending it long and gifting a break point.

He can’t claim it back either - Alcaraz gives a huge shout as a de Minaur shot goes long and the first service of the match is broken. The Spaniard will serve for the first set.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz* 4-4 de Minaur

14:21 , Karl Matchett

A big game to hold! Some good returns from de Minaur but Alcaraz fining range in his serves and second serves now.

Another great lob from de Minaur this time finds its mark and brings the game to deuce; Alcaraz sends one into the net for the match’s first break point - then responds with an absolute rifle of an ace at 137mph.

It swings back and forth as de Minaur’s pace across the ground is on show again with a reverse drop backhand earning another break point, but Alcaraz clings on as the wind just about favours him on more than one lengthy point.

Both these players looking sharp today. We’re only eight days out from Wimbledon now!

The last time somebody other than the 'Big Four' won Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born 🤯 pic.twitter.com/srdcbkqmfn — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 25, 2023

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz 3-4 de Minaur*

14:10 , Karl Matchett

Pretty comprehensive from de Minaur and he’s 4-3 up as we go to new balls.

He’s probably winning his service games a little more smoothly than Alcaraz, if anything right now.

Really good work from deep from de Minaur, but also very quick across the ground.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz* 3-3 de Minaur

14:07 , Karl Matchett

De Minaur challenges the first point of the game but the call is right and stands - Alcaraz’s shot was just in.

Then it’s another series of improbable recoveries from the Australian before he slightly goes long on a lob, leaving his younger opponent somewhat relieved. Could have finished him earlier with a passing shot or volley, really.

Both players showing lightning reflexes here and de Minaur will feel he should be on a break point or two, but a rally at the net ends in Alcaraz triumphing and he goes on to win the game, 3-3.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz 2-3 de Minaur*

14:00 , Karl Matchett

A bit of fortune, a bit of quality. One clips the net and drops just over, favouring de Minaur, but after Alcaraz fights back to 40-30, the Australian has the precision in his game to force a few overhit efforts.

No breaks of serve so far after five games and both looking strong.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz* 2-2 de Minaur

13:56 , Karl Matchett

A magnificent lob from de Minaur sends Alcaraz right to the baseline and the attempted shot through the legs doesn’t quite clear the net.

The crowd delight in a couple of spectacular attempts and the fact they’re quickly getting their money’s worth in terms of a sense of occasion and quality.

A more routine rally then ensues and several massive forehands from Alcaraz has de Minaur scampering all over - the Spaniard tucks one away eventually and takes the game for 2-2.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz 1-2 de Minaur*

13:51 , Karl Matchett

A series of big serves from de Minaur are too much for Alacaraz to return and the Australian races into a 40-0 lead.

Another attempted Alcaraz drop shot doesn’t come off well enough, de Minaur races across and clips one toward the line which the Spaniard cannot return. Game to love.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz* 1-1 De Minaur

13:49 , Karl Matchett

The reverse on show. De Minaur claims a couple of points but Alcaraz fires back and wins his service in pretty routine fashion.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz 0-1 de Minaur*

13:46 , Karl Matchett

From love-30 down, de Minaur holds his serve. Fine work from him to work back into the game in calm fashion and win the first.

Queen’s final first set: Alcaraz 0-0 De Minaur*

13:45 , Karl Matchett

Two big serves but well-returned by Alcaraz, making his case very quickly that the Australian will have to be at his absolute best today to triumph.

Alcaraz whips one across court and then goes to play his first patented drop-shot...but it falls short, into the net. An unnecessary mis-step and de Minaur wins three in a row.

Another fantastic rally ensues and Alcaraz just about does enough to win - we’re at deuce.

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:41 , Karl Matchett

Time to get underway! A packed house at Queen’s and all those people basking in the sunshine.

De Minaur to serve first - here we go.

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:39 , Karl Matchett

Plenty of cheers for De Minaur as the players are announced, but definitely more of them - and louder ones - for Carlos Alcaraz.

A win today and he returns to world No1 status, remember.

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:30 , Karl Matchett

Alex de Minaur ahead of play:

“I wasn’t born the strongest bloke around so I had to look in the mirror and see the parts of my game which had to improve to make me a top player.

“Facing Andy Murray in the first round, my thought was I get to play on centre court! It was a great opportunity to showcase where I’m at and I knew it was going to be tough - but a good way to start the week.”

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:28 , Karl Matchett

Warmups just about complete and we’re almost ready to go.

Lots of talk about Alcaraz’s attacking stance from the baseline and his propensity to play a wonderful drop shot.

Can De Minaur cope with that all-round style today? The improvement on grass this week has been astonishing from the young Spaniard.

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Around ten minutes until play starts at Queen’s.

The last triumphs for both of these players were not long ago; Australian De Minaur won the Mexican Open in February - an event Alcaraz withdrew from, having been seeded for.

Of late, the Spaniard has won the Indian Wells Masters in March and completed a domestic double in his homeland, the Barcelona Open in April and the Madrid Open in May. The latter two were on clay; can he now win on grass too?

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Here’s how both men reached the final this week:

Alcaraz

RO32 vs A. Rinderknech, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6

RO16 vs J. Lehecka, 6-2, 6-3

QF vs G. Dimitrov, 6-4, 6-4

SF vs S. Korda, 6-3, 6-4

De Minaur

RO32 vs A. Murray, 6-3, 6-1

RO16 vs D. Schwartzman, 6-2, 6-2

QF vs A. Mannarino, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

SF vs H. Rune, 6-3, 7-6

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:10 , Karl Matchett

Full Order of Play for Sunday 25 June

Centre Court

Starts at 13:30 BST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur

Followed by men’s doubles final

Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka vs Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek

Court 1 - Wheelchair Championships

Starts At 12:00 Noon BST

Alfie Hewett vs Joachim Gerard

Followed by men’s doubles final

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid vs Joachim Gerard and Stephane Houdet

Queen’s Club Championships final

13:06 , Karl Matchett

Latest odds on today’s final:

To win:

Alcaraz 3/10

De Minaur 3/1

To win 2-0:

Alcaraz 17/20

De Minaur 13/2

Alex De Minaur beats Holger Rune to reach first final at Queen’s

13:02 , Karl Matchett

Alex De Minaur reached his first final at Queen’s Club after a grass-court masterclass against Holger Rune at the cinch Championships.

The 24-year-old ‘Demon’ roared to a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory to become the first Australian to make the final since Lleyton Hewitt won his fourth title in 2006.

De Minaur, the boyfriend of Britain’s Katie Boulter, is a proven performer on the grass; he is a former Eastbourne champion and also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Danish rising star Rune, by contrast, remains a work in progress on grass. His win over Maxime Cressy on Tuesday was the first of his career on the surface.

Full report on De Minaur’s impressive run:

Alex De Minaur beats Holger Rune to reach first final at Queen’s

Carlos Alcaraz fires a Wimbledon warning to reach Queen’s final

12:56 , Karl Matchett

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Queen’s not knowing it was possible to reclaim the World No 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic and secure the top seed slot ahead of Wimbledon. But as the week has progressed, the 20-year-old has found his feet on grass with impressive speed, and the Spaniard now stands on the brink of a statement victory that will send a warning to the rest of the field at the All England Club next month – including the man looking to win a record-equalling eighth singles title.

Alcaraz’s level has improved day-by-day and he has now reached his first grass-court final, a showdown with the Australian Alex de Minaur. After looking uncomfortable adjusting to the surface in his opening victory against Arthur Rinderknech, Alcaraz has progressed superbly while appearing to unlock a new skill or ability with each win. At first it was the movement, with Alcaraz studying film of Roger Federer and Andy Murray to improve his footwork. In the semi-finals against Sebastian Korda, it was his vicious forehand strike, which dismantled Korda’s big serve and looked close to unstoppable during some of the baseline exchanges.

The rate of Alcaraz’s progress has stunned even him. This is only the third tournament he’s played on grass, and only his second event outside of Wimbledon. He may have been given the top seeding at Queen’s after arriving in West London as a major champion and the youngest world No 1 in history, but other players in the field with a more natural grass game – such as the American Korda – were considered to be stronger favourites for the title.

More on Alcaraz’s run to the final from Jamie Braidwood here:

Carlos Alcaraz fires a Wimbledon warning to reach Queen’s final

Queen’s final order of play, start time and more

12:50 , Karl Matchett

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first grass-court final after defeating the big-serving Sebastian Korda in straight sets at Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is enjoying his best-ever run on grass ahead of Wimbledon and produced his most impressive performance of the week so far to triumph against Korda 6-3 6-4.

Alcaraz will reclaim World No 1 from Novak Djokovic and can take the Wimbledon top seed if he wins his first grass-court title in West London this afternoon.

Alex de Minaur awaits after defeating Holger Rune in straight sets in the other semi-final. De Minaur is the first Australian to reach the Queen’s final since former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt and has been in excellent form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Queen’s final?

Queen’s Club Championships final

12:42 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Queen’s Club Championships final, with Carlos Alcaraz today facing Alex De Minaur.

Play is set to get underway from 1:30pm BST; we’ll have all the buildup on the way and every moment of the live action itself right here.

It’s another scorcher in London so perhaps it’s suitable that we have men from Spain and Australia on show, both well-prepared and well-used to blazing sunshine.