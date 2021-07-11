Queen Elizabeth Sends a Message to the England Football Team Ahead of the European Championships Final

As excitement builds across England for the final of the European Football Championships on Sunday, the team’s manager has received a very special message of best wishes. The Queen has written to Gareth Southgate to congratulate the England team for reaching the final and to praise their “spirit, commitment and pride.”

The message reads in full:

Mr. Gareth Southgate, OBE (Manager),

55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.

She signed the message simply, Elizabeth R.



Prince William will be at Wembley Stadium tomorrow night as England play Italy in the much-anticipated final. The Duke is President of the Football Association and has attended several of the matches during this tournament. He and Kate took seven-year-old son Prince George to England’s match against Germany last month on June 29. When England beat Denmark in the semi-final earlier this week, Kensington Palace tweeted: “What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England. The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome.

What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England.



The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2021

