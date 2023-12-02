Queen Elizabeth II attracts by far the most interest online of any royal

Queen Elizabeth II still attracts more interest online than any other member of the Royal family - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II attracts more interest online than any other member of the Royal family more than a year after her death, according to a new study.

Despite her son, Charles, ascending to the throne and her grandson, Harry, and his wife, Meghan, being in the news again, Britain’s longest-ever serving monarch is still the most influential royal, an analysis of searches and hashtags across social media reveals.

Her Majesty, who passed away in September 2022, is the subject of almost eight million web searches and 1.7 million social media hashtags per month.

And the sovereign, whose reign lasted more than 70 years, has had a 916,869 articles written about her in the past year.

Prince Harry is the next most highly discussed member of the House of Windsor, with two million monthly googles and 1.2 million hashtags.

Meghan is third - almost matching her husband’s online profile - followed by the Princess of Wales and King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, and Queen Camilla round off the top 10.

The figures for Elizabeth II are even more extraordinary when looking at TikTok, on which she accrued a staggering 26.1 billion views.

Prince Harry is second again, but still far behind, with 14.1 billion views on the social media giant.

The late Diana, Princess of Wales, remains a subject of fascination online, even 26 years after her death at the age of 36. Her name comes up in 1.7 million searches on Google each month, and she has a total of 17.8 billion views on TikTok.

A spokeswoman for GetInsta, which conducted the study, said: “The British Royal family undeniably holds a significant level of influence and captivates the interest of people worldwide.

“This enduring fascination can be attributed to a combination of historical legacy, tradition and the modern-day portrayal of the royals in the media.”

She added: “This research offers an intriguing perspective on the most influential members of the Royal family who maintain broad popularity among the public.

“With Netflix’s The Crown releasing a new season focusing on the Royal family’s lives from the late 1990s through the 2000s, it will be interesting to see if these rankings will change.”