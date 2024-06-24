Queen Egbo signed to hardship contract to replace injured Cameron Brink

After the heartbreaking announcement that Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the Sparks announced they signed center Queen Egbo to a hardship contract.

Egbo was selected 10th overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA draft out of Baylor University where she won a national championship in 2019. In her rookie season, Egbo was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team and has averaged 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 73 career games.

The LA Sparks have signed Queen Egbo to a hardship contract. https://t.co/ZUN11ybdPO pic.twitter.com/1LekSg0mXv — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) June 22, 2024

She was waived earlier this year by the Connecticut Sun and was a free agent when the Sparks signed her. Egbo arrived in New York for the Sparks on Friday night for a Saturday game, so her turnaround time was short. Despite the quick turnaround, she had two points and two rebounds in only three minutes of play.

The Sparks’ next game is in Phoenix against the Mercury on Friday.

