Queen Creek boys shine, win track state title

May 13—Queen Creek head track & field coach Shaun Hardt was confident his 4x400 relay team would be able to get the job done in the final race of the season on Saturday, May 11 during the AIA Open Division state track meet at Mesa Community College.

The Bulldogs were down by just a point to Desert Vista for the team title. It just so happens the Thunder, Bulldogs and Chandler, who was in third, were in the top four heading into the final event of the night.

Hardt told his team all they had to do was beat Desert Vista and hang around Chandler. That's exactly what his boys did.

They three teams exchanged leads throughout the race, but the final stretch was owned by Caden Speck. He had one final kick down the stretch to put himself in front of Desert Vista and on the heels of Chandler.

The Bulldogs placed second overall in the race, but first in the final standings, capturing their first track state title.

"There's a group of boys I've known for four years, and they've wanted this," Hardt said. "They worked and worked and worked, but have you ever heard the Queen Creek Bulldogs boys would be a player? No. But these boys knew they could do it."

The 4x00 team of Speck, Crew Leavitt, Zach Ripperdan and Daniel Warren were far from the only top performances for Queen Creek during the two-day event.

The Bulldogs proved they're a track destination for top athletes.

Zach Ripperdan placed second overall in the 800, just behind state record holder Tyler Mathews of Red Mountain. Tyler Larson, Brody Rogers, Alex Lopez and Zach Ripperdan placed third in the 4x800 relay.

On the field side of things, Eyitayo Omotinugbon finished first with a state championship throw of 60-feet, 6 inches in the shot put. He was also third in the discus.

Those marks allowed Queen Creek to accumulate 43 total points during the event. Chandler finished with 42 for second place as a tea. Desert Vista was third with 41.

"This is huge because we get picked apart," Hardt said. "If you want to be a good athlete, we have the weights coach, the coaches, come to Queen Creek. Don't leave us. We're for real."

On the girls' side, Nicole Ripperdan, Zach's sister, placed second in the 800. She was also part of the 4x800 relay team alongside Hadlee Hardt, Addison Gibson and Mia Parks that placed second.

Nicole Ripperdan said to medal twice alongside her brother was special. The two push themselves to be the best versions of themselves. That was clear Saturday.

"It's so cool," Nicole Ripperdan said. "We both drive ourselves and encourage each other. I look up to him a lot. He's amazing and he pushes himself so hard. It's cool that we both did this."

Jadyn Montgomery placed fifth in the 100 hurdles for Queen Creek, while Addison Johnson placed seventh in the 300 hurdles.

Aside from Queen Creek High School, other area athletes also shined during the state meet, medaling in several events.

Kyana Williams of ALA Queen Creek placed first overall in the high jump with a mark of 5-feet, 6 inches. Brinlee Clouse placed sixth in shot put. Taylor Searle placed second in the boys' pole vault.

Eastmark's Bryson Nielsen shined at the state meet. He finished third overall in the 800 and 1600. In the 3200, he placed first overall, letting out a loud, "I am all of me," as he crossed the finish line.

"I choose how I take my path," Nielsen said. "I feel like the path I took all season helped me execute here. I've been waiting for this moment, to win a state championship for my school. It means a lot for me."

It was a banner year for the Queen Creek area overall, with several teams finishing near the top of their respective sports from several schools.

But no championship may be sweeter than the boys' track team at Queen Creek. It was Hardt's last meet as the head coach of the team on a paid basis. Last year's National Federation of State High School Associations Girls Track & Field National Coach of the Year, Hardt planned to ride off into the sunset with his patented cowboy hat, boots and jeans.

However, he planned to ride back shortly after and volunteer as the head coach.

He also vowed to wear shorts for the first time in years if the Bulldogs won the title. Now, he must make good on his promise.

"I don't wear shorts," Hardt said. "It's going to be ugly but I'm going to wear shorts."

