Queen City Running hosts Angry Bear 5k and group runs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Queen City Running and the Ore Dock are hosting the Angry Bear 5k. This is a fun-run before the Annual Spring Festival of Angry Bear.

“Super excited to have 3rd Annual Angry Bear 5k. We partner with the Ore Dock Brewing Company every year,” said Paige DuBois, Operations Manager. “In light of their Angry Bear Festival. So, it starts at 1pm at the bell tower. It is an out and back 5k race. It is going to be gorgeous out, it is going to be 60 degrees. So, it just kicks off the festival in a healthy way before everyone goes and celebrates and it is a fundraiser as well for Special Olympics of Michigan. Costumes are highly encouraged. People dress up as bears, funny wigs, or anything. Angry Bear is a celebration of going from spring into summer. We see all kinds of stuff. The course is going to turn around right at picnic rocks, so it is along the lakeshore the whole way. It is family friendly, so bring the kids. We have dogs that come as well. Everybody is welcomed.”

Maybe you are looking for something else? Queen City running also hosts a group running club on Saturdays and Pub Run on Thursdays.

“So, our group runs are growing like crazy,” said DuBois. “We have our Thursday night pub runs averaging around 40-50 people for those. We are expecting more growth this summer. We rotate locations as well. So, we go from Ore Dock Brewing Company to Barrel and Beam, to Drita or the Delft. We just rotate all over town here. Then Saturday mornings we have our group runs as well, and those are targeted more as a long run. People can come and run any distance they would like. So, they are running from 3 to 5 miles to upwards of 20.”

