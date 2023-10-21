Queen Camilla surprises in knee-high boots and coat Princess Kate would love

Queen Camilla at Ascot (Alan Crowhurst)

Queen Camilla had heads turning when she stepped out in a fabulous pair of winter boots as she headed to Ascot on Saturday for the QIPCO British Champions Day.

Her Majesty, who stepped out without her husband, King Charles, looked fabulous in the black suede-heeled boots and paired them with the perfect autumnal coat dress. The forest green piece, was not unlike one previously donned by Princess Kate and was adorned with a silk v-neckline.

The Queen dazzled in a forest green coat dress (John Phillips)

In true Ascot fashion, Camilla donned a matching green hat and further accessorised with a beautiful event-inspired brooch, further emphasising her adoration for the sport. In April this year, Camilla confessed that her age now prevents her from riding horses herself, despite it being her passion, according to the Mail On Sunday.

The heartfelt admission from the royal was made during her trip to Hamburg, where she told the schoolchildren that while she used to have horses, she "sadly can't ride any longer."

Queen Camilla met Frankie Dettori (GLYN KIRK)

While there is no official reason age can prevent someone from horseriding, health complications as a result of age, such as limited mobility, arthritis, and frailty can contribute to reasons why someone may wish to give up the high-risk sport.

When she arrived on Saturday, she was spotted chatting to champion jockey Frankie Dettori during a ceremony to unveil a statue created by Tristram Lewis.

Her Majesty ozzed elegance (John Walton - PA Images)

Back in March last year, Princess Kate stepped out in a forest green Lara Green coat-dress when she headed to the annual St Patrick's Day parade.

Like Her Majesty, the Princess also donned a matching hat but rather than winter boots paired her ensemble with classic stiletto heels. Kate's dress had a more traditional coat-dress feel and featured a sharp collar, belt and bottoms running vertically down the front.