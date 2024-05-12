Queen Camilla attends historic equestrian event

Her Majesty Queen Camilla has attended the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials.

The Queen was pictured meeting guests, athletes and spectators at the event, which was held outside Badminton House in South Gloucestershire.

As patron of British Equestrian, she watched the final show-jumping phase of the competition before presenting trophies to winners in the arena.

The Queen last presented trophies at the event in 2016.

The Duke of Beaufort, Henry Somerset, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, and beauty entrepreneur, Charlotte Tilbury, were also in attendance.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the prestigious and historic equestrian tournament.

The annual event was started in 1949 by the 10th Duke of Beaufort to prepare British riders for the Olympic Games.

A member of the Beaufort Pony Club presented the Queen with a book detailing the trials' history, as well as an anniversary model horse.

Jane Tuckwell, the event director, was also given a trophy to commemorate the anniversary.

The horse trials are one of seven five-star equestrian events in the world.

Five-star competitions see the sport's best riders and horses competing against each other in dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

