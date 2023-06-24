Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates and scores as Carlos Alcaraz sets up Alex de Minaur final

Carlos Alcaraz in action against Sebastian Korda in the Queen’s semi-finals (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first grass-court final after defeating the big-serving Sebastian Korda in straight sets at Queen’s club. The 20-year-old Spaniard is enjoying his best-ever run on grass ahead of Wimbledon and produced his most impressive performance of the week so far to triumph against Korda 6-3 6-4.

Alex de Minaur awaits in the final after defeating Holger Rune in straight sets to reach his first Queen’s final. De Minaur is the first Australian to reach the Queen’s final since former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt and has been in excellent form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, rued small margins and admitted it was his inability to take advantage in the big moments that was his ultimate undoing in his disappointing quarter-final exit, but backed himself to be ready for a deep run at SW19.

Follow the live scores and updates from the Queen’s semi-finals, below:

Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz in semi-final action

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4 to reach first grass final

Alcaraz will play Alex de Minaur, who defeated Holger Rune 6-3 7-6

Cameron Norrie targets improvement after ‘disappointing’ Queen’s exit

Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 6-4 Sebastian Korda - Game, set and match!

16:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Advertisement

What an awesome win that is for Carlos Alcaraz. The 20-year-old Spaniard has just got better and better this week, and it’s incredible how far he has come since his opening match on Monday.

Tomorrow he will face Alex De Minaur in the Queen’s final. If Alcaraz wins it will be a first title on grass and it would see him take the world No 1 ranking and Wimbledon top seed from Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 6-4 Sebastian Korda - Game, set and match!

16:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Oh my goodness... Alcaraz just crushes the forehand again - at 101mph - to bring up two match points for a place in the Queen’s final.

Advertisement

Korda does well on the return, pinging the baseline.

Alcaraz leaves the drop shot short... Korda reaches it... but Alcaraz finds the crafty passing shot to win the match!

What a win! Carlos Alcaraz is through to his first grass final!

*Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 5-4 Sebastian Korda

16:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Korda manages to hold and asks Alcaraz to serve it out.

The Spaniard is bidding to reach a first grass final.

Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 4-2 Sebastian Korda*

16:19 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s just not going Korda’s way today. The American groans as he races to pick up a forehand behind the baseline but can’t clear the net. He’s running out of time to break Alcaraz’s serve and has lacked a sense of fire today.

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 3-1 Sebastian Korda*

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Oh the Queen’s crowd are just purring at the sight of Carlos Alcaraz’s forehand! The Spaniard hits two wonderful winners in one game to consolidate the break and the 20-year-old is starting to find another level on grass this afternoon.

*Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 2-1 Sebastian Korda - Break!

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Korda has been many people’s player of the week so far at Queen’s but the big-serving American has been tamed by Alcaraz so far, with the Spaniard squeezing out a bunch of errors from his backhand side.

The double faults aren’t helping either, and his sixth of the match hands Alcaraz three break points.

Advertisement

Alcaraz only needs the first with a stunning return winner! Right off the bat.

Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 Sebastian Korda - Set!

15:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz just gets better and better on the Queen’s grass! The 20-year-old times his approach into the net to perfection to put away the backhand volley and bring up two set points! He only needs one, as Korda’s return drifts long of the baseline!

(Getty Images)

*Carlos Alcaraz 5-3 Sebastian Korda - Break!

15:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Boom! That is stunning from Alcaraz! He breaks Korda with a series of stunning forehand attacks to the baseline, finished off with the clear winner down the line. Korda, despite his size, was completely overwhelmed. That’s a big break from the Spaniard.

Blow for Blow! 😮@carlosalcaraz with a couple of FH bombs to break! 💥#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/JtoBDVcfKg — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 24, 2023

*Carlos Alcaraz 3-3 Sebastian Korda

15:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Advertisement

More chances! This time it’s Korda who faces 15-40, but the American produces the big serves and then a measured backhand pass down the line to get his hold from a tricky position.

It’s been a strange match so far with neither player able to find a rhythm.

Carlos Alcaraz 3-2 Sebastian Korda*

15:39 , Jamie Braidwood

More break points! Korda stands an imposing figure on the baseline and forces two more break point chances on the Alcaraz serve. The Spaniard escapes to deuce as Korda flings a lob long and the Spaniard belts an ace, but the American is granted a third chance on the double fault.

He can’t take this one, either, as a backhand down the line drifts wide, and Alcaraz is able to grind his way out of trouble to get the hold.

Advertisement

*Carlos Alcaraz 2-2 Sebastian Korda

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz starts to enjoy himself on his service game to get a comfortable serve, as Korda comes under pressure again when the American faces two break points!

Alcaraz had the chance to put away the forehand from midcourt but pushes it wide! Korda is able to steady from the baseline after that, saving the second break point and eventually getting out of the game with his hold.

Both players facing some early tests in this semi-final.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

*Carlos Alcaraz 1-1 Sebastian Korda - Break!

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Vamos! Alcaraz strikes straight back with a forehand winner off the Korda serve! But the American has rather given the early advantage straight back with two double faults on deuce. Alcaraz couldn’t take the first chance, but he snaps up the second.

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz 0-1 Sebastian Korda* - Break!

15:14 , Jamie Braidwood

A statement start from Sebastian Korda against the world No 2! The American secures the opening break against the Carlos Alcaraz serve, immediately causing the Spaniard problems with his backhand slice on the returns. Alcaraz nets on the second break point as Korda makes the perfect start.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda

15:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz has only played in three grass-court tournaments, but the Spaniard is looking more and more comfortable on grass and believes his win over Grigor Dimitrov in the Queen’s quarter-finals was his best performance yet on the surface.

Advertisement

“This was my best match so far, and I’m going to say my best match on grass,” he said. “Considering the three tournaments that I played on grass, I could say that was my best match.

“I have more experience than the previous season than, you know, in 2021, 2022. I feel more mature. I feel more, you know, yeah, with more experience, you know, playing on grass.

“You know, as I said before, these two matches that I have played before this one helped me a lot to have more confidence and move well, move better, let’s say.

“Yeah, it has been my best match. I felt great, I move great, I hit the ball great. I would say everything that I have done today, it was perfect. You know, but I’m just really happy and, you know, it gave me a lot of confidence to semifinal.”

He faces a tough test against the big-serving American Sebastian Korda, who has the tools to do serious damage at Wimbledon.

Alex de Minaur 6-3 7-6 Holger Rune - Game, set and match!

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Alex de Minaur, talking to Amazon Prime: “I knew coming up against Holger I was going to have to bring my game and be more aggressive, and back myself. This is a style of tennis I know I’m capable of playing and when I play with this mindset it brings out my best tennis. It was a good match mentally and tactically as well, after facing break points early in the second set.”

Alex de Minaur will know try to replicate his girlfriend Katie Boulter’s win at Nottingham last week in Sunday’s final.

Alex de Minaur 6-3 7-6 Holger Rune - Game, set and match!

14:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Another impressive win from Alex de Minaur as the Australian continues his fine form on grass to reach his first Queen’s semi-final!

De Minaur really just put his foot down to win that tiebreak, finishing with five points in a row behind a big serve and thumping groundstrokes.

Rune battled hard and will be pleased with his week at Queen’s, but De Minaur continues to shine in west London.

He will challenge for the title on Sunday, whoever makes it through to the final.

(Getty Images)

Holger Rune 3-6 6-6 Alex de Minaur - Tiebreak!

14:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Big miss from Rune! De Minaur went big on the forehand side, hitting a series of thumping shots crosscourt. Rune can’t keep up with the pace and frames it out!

De Minaur leads 4-2 at the changeover.

Holger Rune 3-6 6-6 Alex de Minaur - Tiebreak!

14:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Challenge! Rune goes for the backhand down the line and is called out, but the 20-year-old challenges the call and finds it caught the line!

Rune belts down a big serve, but then can’t beat De Minaur with the drop shot. De Minaur reaches it, and Rune can’t keep the forehand in play!

Holger Rune 3-6 6-6 Alex de Minaur - Tiebreak!

14:45 , Jamie Braidwood

No problem for Rune - he belts out a big serve out wide to get to the tiebreak: an intriguing way to end the second set.

*Holger Rune 3-6 5-6 Alex de Minaur

14:42 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s another pause as a second spectator requires medical help in the stands, but Rune comes out to force two break points after catching the line with an excellent defensive lob.

But De Minaur, once again, responds brilliantly. The Aussie wins four points in a row behind a brave second serve to frustrate Rune and secure a tiebreak at least.

Holger Rune 3-6 5-5 Alex de Minaur*

14:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Pressure? Rune responds with his first love-hold of the match, sealed with an ace out wide. Can anyone strike in the final couple of games or are we heading for a tiebreak?

*Holger Rune 3-6 4-5 Alex de Minaur

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s another solid service hold from De Minaur. This second set has been a lot more evenly matched but Rune still hasn’t had a look at a break point since the opening game. The 20-year-old will now have to cope with the pressure of staying in the match.

Holger Rune 3-6 4-4 Alex de Minaur*

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Rune finds himself under pressure after making a double fault at 15-15, and then as De Minaur plants a backhand pass onto the line.

Two break points: but Rune digs in to save them both - brave play from the Dane.

De Minaur forces another chance with a forehand winner but then sees the chance go begging as he nets midcourt!

Rune is able to steady and close out the hold from there. That could be a big moment.

*Holger Rune 3-6 3-4 Alex de Minaur

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

The match resumes as the medical staff get to the fan at the top of the stands - and Rune comes out and hits one of the shots of the match with a running forehand winner.

De Minaur responds with his own quality and closes Rune down at the net to put away the volley. Such good movement from the Aussie.

Holger Rune 3-6 3-3 Alex de Minaur*

14:13 , Jamie Braidwood

The match has been paused as a spectator in the stands receives some medical attention.

*Holger Rune 3-6 2-3 Alex de Minaur

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Crack! What a forehand that was from De Minaur, with the Aussie opening his body and blasting into the strike past Rune into the corner.

De Minaur follows up a double fault with a big ace down the middle to hold serve once again.

This match is slipping away from Rune but the 20-year-old has plenty of resilience. He needs to find it now.

*Holger Rune 3-6 1-2 Alex de Minaur

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Point of the match so far as Rune races back to make the ‘tweener, but De Minaur stands strong at the net and puts away the volley.

Another classy service game from De Minaur as the 24-year-old continues to find his spots.

*Holger Rune 3-6 0-1 Alex de Minaur

13:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Perhaps a change of t-shirt will help Rune turn this around? The Dane swaps into Wimbledon white for the second set.

And straight away, Rune gets a look at 0-30. De Minaur responds with two big serves but Rune is able to force deuce.

Error from De Minaur! He goes long on the easy forehand from midcourt, pretty much the first mistake he’s made all match.

Wow - what a response from the Aussie. He steps in to put away two consecutive winners, before taking the hold with an ace. Door closed.

Holger Rune 3-6 Alex de Minaur - Set!

13:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Awesome returning from Alex de Minaur! It’s the Aussie who storms to the opening set after crushing a couple of returns into Rune’s feet, with the Dane was unable to adjust on the pick-up volleys. De Minaur is taking away Rune’s weapons and the youngster hasn’t figured out a way to hurt his opponent.

De Minaur is looking great, though. Could he get through to his first Queen’s final?

(Getty Images)

*Holger Rune 3-5 Alex de Minaur

13:42 , Jamie Braidwood

There was not a lot Rune could do about that service game from De Minaur, however. The Aussie comes up with three big first-serves, which Rune can’t return. Top serving from De Minaur and it moves him a game away from this opening set.

Holger Rune 3-4 Alex de Minaur*

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Much better from Rune, who is looking to take up an aggressive position inside the baseline and is starting to get some success by coming into the net. He is starting to hold serve comfortably, but he will now have to start putting pressure on De Minaur in the return game.

Holger Rune 2-3 Alex de Minaur*

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

De Minaur continues to look very strong behind his backhand and asks some further questions of Rune on the Dane’s service game with a winner down the line. Rune is just about holding on, though.

Holger Rune 1-2 Alex de Minaur*

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

De Minaur continues his strong start on serve - getting to six points in a row to start the match before Rune finally gets on the board. De Minaur takes the hold with a clever volley at the net - lightning quick feet and hands from the Aussie.

Rune blasts a couple of big serves but De Minaur gets to the deuce thanks to a lovely backhand winner down the line. Rune’s serve gets him out of danger.

Holger Rune 0-1 Alex de Minaur* - Break!

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - what a start from De Minaur! The Australian breaks Rune to love to start the match, signalling his intent with a bullet of a return that opened up the angle and then a crushing backhand winner. Under pressure at 0-30, Rune made two unforced errors as De Minaur takes the opening break.

Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

A cracker of a match coming up first at Queen’s as second seed Hoger Rune takes on Alex de Minaur in the opening semi-final of the day.

De Minaur is probably the favourite here given his experience and form on grass, as Rune continues to get used to the surface.

It would be a real statement from the Dane - who only won his first ever match on grass earlier this week - if he ends De Minaur’s run.

Cameron Norrie targets Wimbledon improvement after disappointing Queen’s exit

12:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie rued small margins as his Wimbledon preparation took a knock with defeat in the quarter-finals at Queen’s.

Norrie was beaten 6-4 7-6(1) by Sebastian Korda, with the big-serving American dominating the decisive tiebreak to book his place in the last four.

The British No 1 looked down and out after Korda broke early in the second set having eased through the first but Norrie broke back to force a tiebreak.

However, Korda quelled the raucous home crowd and Norrie’s momentum with his relentless service game and strong defence before finally breaking the Briton.

And Norrie admitted it was his inability to take advantage in the big moments that was his ultimate undoing, but backed himself to be ready for a deep run at SW19.

Cameron Norrie targets Wimbledon improvement after ‘disappointing’ Queen’s exit

Alex de Minaur on what it would mean to win an event like Queen’s

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Alex de Minaur after defeating Adrian Mannarino: “This is the part of the year which I thoroughly love. Ever since the first time I stepped on a grass court, I told myself that this was going to be my favourite surface. Now I’m fortunate to play in these prestigious events, best grass courts in the world.

“I haven’t thought that far. Obviously would be pretty surreal. But the whole plan is to take advantage of this kind of part of the year and hopefully gather some points and really set myself up in the rankings to finish the year strong.

“That’s the ultimate goal, and I’m playing some great tennis. You know, hopefully I can keep it going. I played very well last year at Wimby, so, you know, that’s obviously the main goal.”

(Getty Images)

Holger Rune looks ahead to Alex de Minaur semi-final

12:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Holger Rune after defeating Lorenzo Musettti: “I’m extremely happy to be in the first semi-final on grass. It’s going much better. I think today was a good test to see where my level is at, because I was forced to play a lot of long rallies and move well.

“So I’m happy on where I stand right now. It’s going to be harder matches of course from now, but yeah, looking forward to it. I’m feeling better and better.

“Alex is a tough player. He plays really, really well. I think hard court and grass is his best surface. He moves extremely well. He’s fast and he has good touch as well.

So I think he’s a dangerous player on this surface, and obviously any surface. I played him three, four times I think on hard courts, and the times I beat him was actually some of my best matches I ever played.

“I know what he’s capable of, and I know which level I have to bring tomorrow. So I’m just gonna, you know, do everything I can to try to reach that level. Yeah, it’s a good challenge.”

The Rune roar (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz enjoying best run on grass at Queen’s

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz has only played in three grass-court tournaments, but the Spaniard is looking more and more comfortable on grass and believes his win over Grigor Dimitrov in the Queen’s quarter-finals was his best performance yet on the surface.

“This was my best match so far, and I’m going to say my best match on grass,” he said. “Considering the three tournaments that I played on grass, I could say that was my best match.

“I have more experience than the previous season than, you know, in 2021, 2022. I feel more mature. I feel more, you know, yeah, with more experience, you know, playing on grass.

“You know, as I said before, these two matches that I have played before this one helped me a lot to have more confidence and move well, move better, let's say.

“Yeah, it has been my best match. I felt great, I move great, I hit the ball great. I would say everything that I have done today, it was perfect. You know, but I'm just really happy and, you know, it gave me a lot of confidence to semifinal.”

Good afternoon

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s semi-finals day at Queen’s Club as Carlos Alcaraz looks to continue his best-ever run on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Alcaraz is through to his first semi-final on grass after his straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov and faces another tough test against the big-serving Sebastian Korda, who defeated British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals on Friday.

All four semi-finalists are under the age of 25, with second seed Holger Rune facing Alex de Minaur in the other half of the draw. The 20-year-old Rune is also enjoying his best run on grass while De Minaur has been in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round.

Norrie, meanwhile, rued small margins and admitted it was his inability to take advantage in the big moments that was his ultimate undoing, but backed himself to be ready for a deep run at SW19.

Follow the live scores and updates from the Queen’s semi-finals in our live blog