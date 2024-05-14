Quedens, St. Mary’s beat Oak Ridge in Division I semifinals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – St. Mary’s is the No. 1 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section for a reason. And if the seeds hold, the Rams are in line to host No. 2 Franklin in the Division I section championship game one week from Friday.

St. Mary’s and Franklin both won their games on Monday.

Behind Michigan-bound Michael Quedens, the Rams topped No. 4 Oak Ridge, 8-4, in the first game of the best-of-three semifinals.

In the other semifinal matchup, Arizona-bound Dylan Wood threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts for No. 2 Franklin in a 2-0 win over No. 3 Rocklin.

