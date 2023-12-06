Quebec tables new offer to striking workers, unions turn it down

The Quebec government tabled new wage increases for public sector workers Wednesday in a bid to wrap up negotiations and end the strike. But some of the unions representing workers on the picket lines have already turned it down.

In a press release, the office of Treasury Board Minister Sonia LeBel announced its base offer increase of 12.7 per cent for all public sector employees over five years, up from the 10.3 per cent the government was offering in October.

For other workers, the proposed increase would have risen to 16.7 percent, up from 14.8 per cent in the previous offer.

"We are determined to quickly resolve this, and we invite the unions to move forward with us," said LeBel.

However, the common front — a collection of four different union federations representing some 420,000 public sector workers — quickly rejected the offer.

On Facebook, the common front said the latest base offer of 12.7 per cent is still several percentage points below inflation, which they argue still effectively amounts to a pay cut.

"Without a clause guaranteeing protections on purchasing power and a catch-up on wages, it won't be possible to reach an agreement," read the Facebook post.

With negotiations at a standstill, the striking workers with the common front remain on track to strike from Dec. 8 to 14.

The common front has asked for salary increases closer to 20 per cent over three years.

Wednesday morning, Josée Scalabrini, the president of the other teachers' union, the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement, which is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec, one of the unions that forms the common front, said the increase from the government was "far, far, far from being up to par."