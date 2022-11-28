Quay Walker's best plays from 11-tackle game Week 12
Watch Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker's best plays from 11-tackle game during Week 12.
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf lost his appeal of a $29,785 fine for abusive language toward an official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Metcalf argued with side judge Allen Baynes after Bucs defensive back Jamel Dean was not penalized for what the receiver thought was defensive pass interference. Metcalf said last week he didn’t think it [more]
Here are the inactive players for the Colts and Steelers on Monday night.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Colts host the Steelers in week 12.
The Indianapolis linebacker is enjoying a Pro Bowl season.
Follow all the action right here live with Yahoo Sports.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Here's how social media reacted to the Packers' latest defeat, including Aaron Rodgers' injury, Jordan Love and Joe Barry's defense.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
Jackson State is looking to keep its football coach Deion Sanders, who is garnering attention from several FBS schools, with Colorado being the latest
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' clock management in Sunday's loss to the Browns was puzzling, and his explanation only made it worse.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
Raheem Mostert wasn't active for the contest either.
Elijah Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in the 49ers' win over the Saints, but still is expected to miss time.