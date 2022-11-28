Aaron Rodgers threw his ninth interception of the season after the Packers had gotten to the Philadelphia 28. Reed Blankenship, who replaced CJ Gardner-Johnson after the defensive back’s rib injury, made his first career pick.

Rodgers’ nine interceptions are the most for him in a season since he threw 11 in 2010.

But the Packers defense got the ball back to him, and Rodgers threw his second touchdown of the night and 21st of the season.

The Packers forced an A.J. Brown fumble on a hit by Rudy Ford at the Green Bay 22. Quay Walker picked up the ball at the Green Bay 24 and ran it back 63 yards before Jalen Hurts forced him out of bounds.

Aaron Jones scored on the next play, but it was negated by a holding penalty on Elgton Jenkins.

On second-and-20 from the 23 — after a 3-yard loss on a Robert Tonyan reception — Jones caught a touchdown pass from Rodgers.

Mason Crosby missed the PAT, leaving the game tied 20-20.

Quay Walker’s fumble return sets up Packers to tie Eagles 20-20 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk