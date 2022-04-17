Quay Walker fits right in the wheelhouse if Cowboys aren’t satisfied with linebacker room

Nakobe Dean has been the headliner of the back seven for the national champions this draft season, but he isn’t the only top-end talent. Not by a long shot. Quay Walker isn’t the most decorated, but has been productive in his time at Georgia. In his career with the Bulldogs, he tallied 137 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss. While those numbers may not be eye-popping, it is important to keep in mind all the NFL talent he was around at Georgia.

Walker got on the field at an early age for the Bulldogs, seeing action in all 14 games his freshman year. He is not the most decorated player, bringing in zero national awards for recognition other than a couple of player of the week honors. but does he fit with the Cowboys? Is his pro projection better than his collegiate career?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 241 pounds

Jersey Number: 7

Tackles (2021): 37 solo tackles, 65 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Auburn (2021), Florida (2021), Tennessee (2021), Michigan (2021)

Best Game: Auburn (2021)

Worst Game: Michigan (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Fluid mover in space, does not have much if any wasted movement. Very good athlete, posted a 9.66 RAS, and it shows on tape. Has very good range, very capable of flowing sideline to sideline.

Processing Speed: High processing ability, quickly identifies where the ball is going and fills the gap well or flows to the ball well.

Tackling: Can sometimes over pursue and fail to break down resulting in a missed tackle due to a jump cut or cut back. For the most part is a sound tackler.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Doesn’t attack with the most power when rushing, often will get run out of the play, or put on the grass. Prefers to out athlete blockers and beat them with his timing/closing speed.

Versatility: Can step in and at the worst be a coverage line-backer off the bat. Likely could step on the field and play more roles. Versatile player and a great athlete.

Story continues

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: Has good spatial awareness when in coverage, keeps his head on a swivel. If he gets out of phase due to a pick or something else he is avidly working to regain position. Carries routes well vertically. Stays on top of routes well, gains proper depth in his drops.

Motor/Effort: High motor player, doesn’t give up on a play.

Block Shedding: Can struggle with deconstructing blocks when has limited space around the box. Able to out maneuver blockers when in space.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Times up rushes well and has very good closing speed. Doesn’t attack with any power or pass rush moves. Rather he tries to out athlete the blocker.

Run Defense: Navigates traffic around the box well. Steps up and fills holes effectively.

Strengths:

Has fantastic range and high processing ability. Able to flow sideline to sideline and track down the ball carrier. Very good in coverage, can cover the flats, short zones, or carry routes vertically. High motor player and navigates the box effectively.

Weaknesses:

Doesn’t attack with much power, can often get washed out of the play or rendered ineffective. Lacks a real arsenal of pass rush moves and rather attempts to out athlete the blocker. Can struggle deconstructing blocks from offensive lineman or bigger opponents in the box.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Walker would be an effective third-down linebacker in coverage situations to begin his career. He is very good in coverage and can matchup with tight ends or running backs out of the backfield. He will need time to develop power and pass rush moves to see the field on a more consistent basis, but that isn’t the only hold up.

Last year the Cowboys drafted Jabril Cox and he was known for being a coverage linebacker. We didn’t see him this year due to an injury, but it remains to be seen if the Cowboys have a full time role for him. If Cox gives them reason to be hesitant in his recovery or about his long term projection Walker could be a viable replacement, who can hopefully work his way onto the field faster.

Even if Cox is ready to roll sooner rather than later, there isn’t much long-term planning in the building behind he and Parsons. Leighton Vander Esch is back on a one-year deal, as is Luke Gifford, but Dallas doesn’t have any other dedicated linebacker depth in the room. Walker would be the latest high-pedigree pick to a position the club believes in keeping stocked.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 13.5 Block Shedding (10) 8.2 Processing Speed (10) 9.2 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 7 Coverage Ability (10) 8.5 Run Defense (10) 8.8 Motor/ Effort (5) 4.8 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 7.25 Tackling(10) 8.8 Versatility (10) 8.8

Final Grade:

84.85, 2nd round player

1

1